The 2026 Kansas girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Shawnee Mission South Raiders

Runner-Ups: Blue Valley Northwest Huskies

Third Place: East Aces

Champions: St. James Academy Thunder

Runner-Ups: Hays Indians

Third Place: Andover Trojans

Champions: Hayden Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Bishop Miege Stags

Third Place: Rock Creek Mustangs

Champions: Silver Lake Eagles

Runner-Ups: Osage City Indians

Third Place: Halstead Dragons

Champions: Sacred Heart Knights

Runner-Ups: Ellinwood Eagles

Third Place: Eureka Tornadoes

Champions: Little River

Runner-Ups: Wabaunsee Chargers

Third Place: Centralia Panthers

Champions: Linn Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Hanover Wildcats

Third Place: Bucklin Red Aces

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