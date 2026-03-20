Kansas High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Champions, Runner-Ups, and Third Place
The 2026 Kansas girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 6A
Champions: Shawnee Mission South Raiders
Runner-Ups: Blue Valley Northwest Huskies
Third Place: East Aces
Class 5A
Champions: St. James Academy Thunder
Runner-Ups: Hays Indians
Third Place: Andover Trojans
Class 4A
Champions: Hayden Wildcats
Runner-Ups: Bishop Miege Stags
Third Place: Rock Creek Mustangs
Class 3A
Champions: Silver Lake Eagles
Runner-Ups: Osage City Indians
Third Place: Halstead Dragons
Class 2A
Champions: Sacred Heart Knights
Runner-Ups: Ellinwood Eagles
Third Place: Eureka Tornadoes
Class 1A DI
Champions: Little River
Runner-Ups: Wabaunsee Chargers
Third Place: Centralia Panthers
Class 1A DII
Champions: Linn Bulldogs
Runner-Ups: Hanover Wildcats
Third Place: Bucklin Red Aces
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.