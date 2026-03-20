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Kansas High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Champions, Runner-Ups, and Third Place

See every KSHSAA champion, runner-up and third-place finisher for all seven classifications as the Kansas high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The Shawnee Mission South Raiders took home the Class 6A title defeated the Blue Valley Northwest Huskies.
The Shawnee Mission South Raiders took home the Class 6A title defeated the Blue Valley Northwest Huskies. | File

The 2026 Kansas girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 6A

Champions: Shawnee Mission South Raiders

Runner-Ups: Blue Valley Northwest Huskies

Third Place: East Aces

Class 5A

Champions: St. James Academy Thunder

Runner-Ups: Hays Indians

Third Place: Andover Trojans

Class 4A

Champions: Hayden Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Bishop Miege Stags

Third Place: Rock Creek Mustangs

Class 3A

Champions: Silver Lake Eagles

Runner-Ups: Osage City Indians

Third Place: Halstead Dragons

Class 2A

Champions: Sacred Heart Knights

Runner-Ups: Ellinwood Eagles

Third Place: Eureka Tornadoes

Class 1A DI

Champions: Little River

Runner-Ups: Wabaunsee Chargers

Third Place: Centralia Panthers

Class 1A DII

Champions: Linn Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Hanover Wildcats

Third Place: Bucklin Red Aces

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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