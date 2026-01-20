High School

Kansas High School Official Goes Viral For His Own Flopping

Veteran prep basketball referee sidelined after incident involving girls basketball player

Dana Becker

Jan 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; An official holds the game ball during a stop in play between the Providence Friars and the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
A veteran Kansas high school basketball referee is stepping away from the game following a viral incident that showed him flopping after making a  call.

Jeff Freeman was one of the officials working a Kansas high school girls basketball contest last week between Bonner Springs High School and Eudora High School. Freeman, who has 30 years of experience according to a report by Yahoo! Sports, called a player from Bonner Springs for a technical foul during second half play.

Upon receiving the first technical foul from Freeman, the player continued to argue with the referee over the call. She was quickly given a second technical foul and ejected from the game.

The player and Peyton Leslie, head coach at Bonner Springs, approached Freeman to discuss the incident. When that happened, Freeman and the player touched, and Freeman dropped to the ground with his arms in the air immediately.

The entire incident was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Jacob Morley with video from multiple angles. They all show the same thing, as Freeman pauses for a moment before hitting the ground as all around him look on.

In a statement from the Kansas State High School Athletic Association to FOX4KC, they said, “It was determined the appropriate course of action is to have the official, identified as Jeff Freeman, take a break from active officiating in order to pursue appropriate outcomes for the official and all stakeholders.”

Freeman has previously officiated state championship events in three different sports. He isa retired educator.

“Ask my fellow officials, coaches, athletic directors, etc. about me,” Freeman said in a statement given to FOX4KC. “My reputation is stellar. I do not want any additional punishment to that player, coach or school, it was not their fault.”

Freeman indicated that he plans to visit a neurologist for a medical condition. After the conclusion of the girls game, Freeman remained on the court for the boys contest.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

