Kansas High School Official Goes Viral For His Own Flopping
A veteran Kansas high school basketball referee is stepping away from the game following a viral incident that showed him flopping after making a call.
Jeff Freeman was one of the officials working a Kansas high school girls basketball contest last week between Bonner Springs High School and Eudora High School. Freeman, who has 30 years of experience according to a report by Yahoo! Sports, called a player from Bonner Springs for a technical foul during second half play.
Upon receiving the first technical foul from Freeman, the player continued to argue with the referee over the call. She was quickly given a second technical foul and ejected from the game.
The player and Peyton Leslie, head coach at Bonner Springs, approached Freeman to discuss the incident. When that happened, Freeman and the player touched, and Freeman dropped to the ground with his arms in the air immediately.
The entire incident was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Jacob Morley with video from multiple angles. They all show the same thing, as Freeman pauses for a moment before hitting the ground as all around him look on.
In a statement from the Kansas State High School Athletic Association to FOX4KC, they said, “It was determined the appropriate course of action is to have the official, identified as Jeff Freeman, take a break from active officiating in order to pursue appropriate outcomes for the official and all stakeholders.”
Freeman has previously officiated state championship events in three different sports. He isa retired educator.
“Ask my fellow officials, coaches, athletic directors, etc. about me,” Freeman said in a statement given to FOX4KC. “My reputation is stellar. I do not want any additional punishment to that player, coach or school, it was not their fault.”
Freeman indicated that he plans to visit a neurologist for a medical condition. After the conclusion of the girls game, Freeman remained on the court for the boys contest.