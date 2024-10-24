Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/24/2024)
The 2024 Kansas high school football season pushes on this week with several big matchups across the state Friday night, including Topeka vs. Pittsburg.
The Washburn Royal Blues take the road this week to face undefeated Manhattan. The Blues have shown well this season, and keep an eye out for this upset possibility on Friday night.
You can follow all of the KSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kansas High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Kansas high school football action Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
KANSAS KSHSAA FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE KANSAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES
CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES
CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES
2024 KANSAS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Kansas high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH KSHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports