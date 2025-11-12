2025 Kentucky Football Coaches Association District Players and Coaches of the Year
Selections include Players, Linemen and Coaches of the Year
The Kentucky Football Coaches Association announced its district coaches, linemen and players of the year this week. The 2025 season marked the first year of linemen recognition.
High School Sports on SI profiled player Cavalli Pittman was selected as the KFCA 4A District 2 Player of the Year.
District Players of the Year
CLASS 1A
- District 1: Zayden Kinney, Fulton County
- District 2: Kace Eastridge, Campbellsville
- District 3: Eddie Bivens, Newport Catholic
- District 4: Charles Oglesby, Covington Holy Cross
- District 5: Caden Jones, Sayre
- District 6: Landen Stiltner, Raceland
- District 7: Deakon Partin, Middlesboro
- District 8: William Shoptaw, Hazard
CLASS 2A
- District 1: Caden Howard, Crittenden County
- District 2: Miles Edge, Owensboro Catholic
- District 3: Kris Hughes, Somerset
- District 4: Tyler King, Lexington Christian
- District 5: Tyler Fryman, Beechwood
- District 6: Waylon Abner, Breathitt County
- District 7: Devan Maynard, Martin County
- District 8: Jonah Bartley, Shelby Valley
CLASS 3A
- District 1: Wyatt Robbins, Murray
- District 2: Hudson Gumm, Glasgow
- District 3: Ja’Hyde Brown, Christian Academy-Louisville
- District 4: RJ Blair, Garrard County
- District 5: Kaleb Evans, Lloyd Memorial
- District 6: Jayden Frasure, Russell
- District 7: Blake Burnett, Bell County
- District 8: Luke Fetherolf, Lawrence County
CLASS 4A
- District 1: Avery Thompson, Paducah Tilghman
- District 2: Cavalli Pittman, John Hardin
- District 3: Colin Daniels, North Oldham
- District 4: Keyon Davis, Spencer County
- District 5: Tayden Lorenzen, Highlands
- District 6: Logan Music, Johnson Central
- District 7: Seneca Driver, Boyle County
- District 8: Cole Stevens, Corbin
CLASS 5A
- District 1: Markezz Hightower, Madisonville-North Hopkins
- District 2: Davis Chaney, Greenwood
- District 3: Garyon Hobbs, Atherton
- District 4: AJ Lee, Bullitt Central
- District 5: Cam O’Hara, Cooper
- District 6: Timmy Emongo, Scott County
- District 7: Cooper Swaim, West Jessamine
- District 8: Mason Griffin, South Laurel
CLASS 6A
- District 1: James Bradley, Hopkinsville
- District 2: Kayden York, South Warren
- District 3: Gerian Traynor, Manual
- District 4: Steron Davidson, Male
- District 5: Zane Johnson, Trinity
- District 6: Jacob Savage, Ryle 7
- District 7: Darnell Burnside, Tates Creek 8
- District 8: Dakari Talbert, Frederick Douglass 2025
District Linemen of the Year
CLASS 1A
- District 1: Drake Thorpe, Fulton County
- District 2: Kris Mandy, KCD
- District 3: Will Sandfoss, Newport Catholic
- District 4: Beckett Meersman, Bishop Brossart
- District 5: Wyatt Moore, Sayre
- District 6: Jacob Litteral, Raceland
- District 7: Christian Davis, Middlesboro
- District 8: Caden Thacker, Pikeville
CLASS 2A
- District 1: Ashton Rodgers, Mayfield
- District 2: Caden Conkright, Owensboro Catholic
- District 3: Andrew Houk, Green County
- District 4: Sasha Wade, Danville
- District 5: Lucas Tillery, Owen County
- District 6: Waylon Abner, Breathitt County
- District 7: Preston Shepherd, Knott County Central
- District 8: Bo Wolford, Belfry
CLASS 3A
- District 1: Ryan Walls, Murray
- District 2: Matt Stephens, LaRue County
- District 3: Kellan Hall, Christian Academy-Louisville
- District 4: Mark Hosinski, Lexington Catholic
- District 5: King Lee, Bourbon County
- District 6: Zack Brown, Russell
- District 7: Spencer Phipps, Bell County
- District 8: Ty Brooks, Lawrence County
CLASS 4A
- District 1: Ben Myers, Paducah Tilghman
- District 2: Bryten Close, Taylor County
- District 3: Josh Vaughan, Valley
- District 4: Richard Gilbert, Spencer County
- District 5: Max Merz, Highlands
- District 6: Drew Ferguson, Johnson Central
- District 7: Trashaun Bryant, Wayne County
- District 8: Malachi Brown, Corbin
CLASS 5A
- District 1: JW Muster, Owensboro
- District 2: Zach Jordan, Bowling Green
- District 3: Jeremiah Jackson, Iroquois
- District 4: Chaz Tutt, Fairdale
- District 5: Noah Reichel, Cooper
- District 6: Justyn Perez, Woodford County
- District 7: Isaiah Wilkinson, West Jessamine
- District 8: Brady Hull, Pulaski County
CLASS 6A
- District 1: Foster Jackson, Hopkinsville
- District 2 Malik Butler, South Warren
- District 3: Josiah Hope, North Hardin
- District 4: Christian White, Male
- District 5: Nate Shields, Trinity
- District 6: Bo Gay, Ryle
- District 7: Josiah Hernandez, Paul Laurence Dunbar
- District 8: Camden Burke, Madison Central
District Coaches of the Year
CLASS 1A
- District 1: James Bridges, Fulton County
- District 2: Dale Estes, Campbellsville
- District 3: Steve Lickert, Newport Catholic
- District 4: Curt Spencer, Holy Cross
- District 5: Chad Pennington, Sayre
- District 6: Michael Salmons, Raceland
- District 7: Larry French, Middlesboro
- District 8: Brian Melvin, Paintsville
CLASS 2A
- District 1: Cliff Dew, Mayfield
- District 2: Robert Eubanks, Hancock County
- District 3: John Petett, Monroe County
- District 4: Lawrence Smith, Washington County
- District 5: Steve Tarter, Bracken County
- District 6: Mark Easterling, Morgan County
- District 7 Randall Mullins, Knott County Central
- District 8: Matt Varney, Belfry
CLASS 3A
- District 1: Melvin Cunningham, Murray
- District 2: Josh Robins, Butler County
- District 3: Hunter Cantwell, Christian Academy-Louisville
- District 4: David Clark, Lexington Catholic
- District 5: Kyle Niederman, Lloyd Memorial
- District 6: TJ Maynard, Russell
- District 7: Dudley Hilton, Bell County
- District 8 Alan Short, Lawrence County
CLASS 4A
- District 1: Coby Lewis, Calloway County
- District 2: Josh Boston, Nelson County
- District 3 Brock Roberts, North Oldham
- District 4: Eddie James, Franklin County
- District 5: Bob Sphire, Highlands
- District 6: Jesse Peck, Johnson Central
- District 7: Justin Haddix, Boyle County
- District 8: Jacob Saylor, Harlan County
CLASS 5A
- District 1: John Edge, Apollo
- District 2: William Howard, Greenwood
- District 3: Gary Wheeler, Butler
- District 4: Louis Dover, Fairdale
- District 5: Randy Borchers, Cooper
- District 6 Dennis Johnson, Woodford County
- District 7: Scott Marsh, West Jessamine
- District 8: Steve Nelson, North Laurel
CLASS 6A
- District 1: Tyler Brooks, McCracken County
- District 2: Brandon Smith, South Warren
- District 3: Kevin Wallace, Saint Xavier
- District 4: Chris Wolfe, Male
- District 5: Jamie Reed, Oldham County
- District 6: Mike Engler, Ryle
- District 7: Jon Lawson, Lafayette
- District 8: William Blair, Madison Central
