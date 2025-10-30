What Makes Kentucky State Rushing Leader Cavalli Pittman Different?
To be like John Hardin High School running back Cavalli Pittman, you must feel football, tuck it between the layers, and coat your mind with it.
That might be the only way you can average seven yards per carry and sustain you competitiveness against the best in Kentucky high school football.
Feel the Game, Then Take What’s There
“I feel like when you're younger, it's always just a fun pastime,” said Pittman, who’s been playing since the fourth grade. “But as I got older, as things started getting more serious, when last year started heating up, I now feel like it’s going to set me up for the next chapter of my life. So I'm pretty focused on it.”
The senior rusher has gained 1,621 yards on 234 carries in eight games and made 17 trips to the house. He averages 202 rushing yards per contest and leads the state in rushing. Pittman says it’s all in the physical and mental preparation.
The Work Behind the Numbers
“It is both of them,” he said. “You can't have one without the other. Even when you're not in season, even if it's a 7-on-7 or just a workout…being able to compete with other people during the offseason. Competition drives competitive people. I feel like that's what makes you better.”
What strikes you about the standout back is the way he answers questions. It seems like he might not have understood what you asked, because there is an extended pause before words are spoken. But Pittman isn’t in a hurry to provide a quick answer. He employs a contemplative, analytical methodology. When asked what he thinks about while anticipating the ball, he fell into thought.
Think First, Explode Second
“That's a good question. You know, in the moment, I don't really think much crosses my head besides just, ‘Get the ball and go,’” he said. “But my thought process when I do run is, take what you get and get some more. Never try to force a chunk play.”
Pittman lives by meeting and exceeding goals, which he strives to do by improving from practice to practice and game to game. It might sound cliché, but 1,621 yards would tell you otherwise.
Recruiting Heat Check
With the numbers he is posting, Pittman shouldn’t have a difficult time finding a collegiate football home. He’s hopeful.
“With the portal and stuff, a lot of crazy stuff can happen,” he said. “A lot of big places have been talking to me.”
From what Pittman expressed, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, and Murray State seem to be pretty serious. He’s visited all three universities, but no concrete has been poured.
“So, nothing's really set in stone.”
What’s Next for a Standard-Setter
His keen vision and ability to hit the second and third levels on any given run should land him somewhere. Pittman said the one area he would like to improve in is blocking.
“On the other side, I feel like I'm a fine blocker, but I always feel like I can improve on that.”
So, to really be like Pittman, you must think before speaking, see what’s in front of you, and take what you can get, and then just a little bit more.