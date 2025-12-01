How Louisville Commit Amirra Bailey Uses Literature and Mental Health to Power Her Volleyball Success
There’s nothing short about 6-foot-4 Bowling Green High School volleyball player Amirra Bailey.
One of the top prep volleyballers in Kentucky — First-Team All-State and Louisville commit — her accomplishments are tall.
Why ‘The Tell-Tale Heart’ Resonates With a Volleyball Star
But, there might be one thing that isn’t lengthy. Are you familiar with the American classic gothic short story “Tell-Tale Heart?”
Bailey is.
“In the Tell-Tale Heart, the narrator felt so guilty about the crime that he had committed against the old man,” she explained. “And how he acted after he had killed the old man? He was just kind of hearing stuff and felt like he was going crazy. I think it had to do with the guilt he felt…not only just killing him, but why he did it. That was really what stood out to me.”
English Class, Essays, and Finding Her Creative Voice
Though Bailey willingly complies with the demands of year-round volleyball, she can pause a moment for American literature.
“I think my best subject is probably English,” she revealed. “Like, writing essays, honestly, they've been speaking to me lately.”
How Writing Helps Bailey Process Her Volleyball Journey
Bailey feels writing is a way to express her thoughts about her consuming passion.
“I guess all the stuff I've been through, especially with volleyball, it's just an easier way to connect. And honestly, I have so much I can talk about with volleyball. I can talk about it for days.”
Mental Health, Coloring Books, and Self-Care as Competitive Tools
Seemingly, a creative at heart, Bailey places a great emphasis on mental health. That makes sense. Creatives tend to be more sensitive.
“I've gotten into coloring lately,” she said. “I love coloring. I’m really big on mental health, and I think self-care and taking time for yourself is such a big, important skill that I think everyone should have, or at least needs, in their life.”
Faith, Family, and Time Away From the Court Fuel Her Success
For Bailey — a middle blocker on the floor, who tallied 131 blocks and 367 kills this season — taking necessary downtime includes time with God, family, and friends, and at church. Without the time away from the court and the opportunity to round out one’s life, Bailey doesn’t think she could be at her best on match days.
“I think quality time is really important…at the end of the day, sports are always going to be there, but you aren't. So if you can't take care of yourself, then I don't think you would be able to play your sport to your 100-percent ability.”
Building Connection: Bailey’s Philosophy on Team Chemistry
Bailey’s depth carries over onto the court as well. Again, makes sense; after all, it is what drives her. She is one to consider the substantive purpose of competing in a sport of confined spaces.
“I think it is super important, in volleyball, especially, to have connections and chemistry with people that you trust the most,” she stated. “And your team is supposed to replicate that.”
The Bowling Green Bond: ‘It Truly Felt Like a Family’
Bailey was quick to point out that the process of establishing Bowling Green team unity and chemistry was seamless, and this year, team members experienced an even deeper emotional connection.
“We just weren't friends playing volleyball together. It truly felt like a family when I was playing with them on the court. I would give anything to get that moment back. But leaving Bowling Green volleyball better than how I found it was something that really helped me get through the season and just really gave me a deeper meaning and reason for why I play volleyball.”
Why Louisville Was the Only School She Needed to Visit
Bailey will bring that deeper meaning to the University of Louisville volleyball program in 2026. The Cardinals are currently ranked seventh in the nation.
The Bowling Green senior didn’t visit any other schools and knew immediately that the Ville was the right fit.
“I think it was when I went to watch one of their games online, I was like, ‘Wow, they're really nice.' And then we were at a club tournament, and they came to watch our game, and I got to talk to them after. They were just really nice. And then I went on my visit, and I knew for sure that I wanted to go there because it just felt like family.”
Deep Thinking, Classic Literature, and Lessons That Stick
Deep thinking, or critical thinking, seems to inform Bailey’s life. The short story version of Frankenstein, along with The Tell-Tale Heart, is another classic she read in English. Bailey then wrote an essay on Edgar Allan Poe’s horror yarn.
“I just think there's a lot of things that you can learn once you really read and decipher the stories,” she said. "So that's what I've been doing recently, is learning how to break down short stories and kind of find out the deeper meaning in them.”
Frankenstein vs. Poe: Bailey’s Honest Literary Review
And Frankenstein?
“Actually, I didn't really like Frankenstein as much as I liked the second story that I read.”