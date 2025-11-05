Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association 2025 All-State selections
The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association released its all-state teams this week. Assumption High School, Notre Dame Academy and Lexington Catholic High School each had three players chosen.
Elizabethtown High School outside hitter Jessica Smallwood was named Ms. Kentucky Volleyball, and Assumption libero Emily Keiran was selected as the KVCA Defensive Player of the Year.
2025 KVCA First-Team
Amirra Bailey (MB)-Bowling Green High School
Jillian Bohannon (Setter)-Assumption
Audrey Dyas (MB)-Notre Dame Academy
Taylor Frey (OH)-Sacred Heart Academy
Ella Grivna (MB)-Ballard High School
Morgan Heater (Setter)-Ryle High School
Emily Keiran (Libero)-Assumption
Kylie Kinner (OH)-Paintsville High School
Jenna Kitchens (Opposite)-Simon Kenton High School
Milyn Minor (OH)-Scott High School
Cameron Owens (OH)-Bryan Station High School
Charlotte Patton (OH)-Conner High School
Grace Portwood (OH)-Notre Dame Academy
Miley Riddle (OH)-Shelby Valley High School
Jessica Smallwood (OH)-Elizabethtown High School
Mady Yaden (OH)-Mercy Academy
2025 KVCA Second-Team
Brooke Barntsen (OH/Setter)-Sayre High School
Ella Blackburn (Opposite)-Lexington Catholic High School
Shelbi Carroll (OH)-Corbin High School
Brooke Codey (OH)-Assumption High School
Claire Connor (Setter)-Trinity Christian High School
Avery Gray (OH)-Apollo High School
Reagan Isaac (OH/MB)-Whitley County High School
Ava Liening (MB)-Ballard High School
Kamya Mahon (OH)-Woodford County
Olivia Mantooth (OH)-Adair County
Isabel O’Brien (OH)-Beechwood
Callie Ritter (OH)-Bishop Brossard High School
Vita Sensenbrenner (OH)-North Oldham High School
Kenadi Sieg (Libero)-St. Henry High School
Brianne Stoff (OH)-Holy Cross-Louisville
Klaire Warrell (OH/DS)-Central Hardin High School
2025 KVCA Honorable Mention
Payton Avilez (Opposite)-Lexington Catholic High School
Taylor Baker (OH)-Knott County High School
Josie Blair (MB)-Adair County High School
Ashlyn Crutcher (OH/MB)-West Jessamine High School
Skylr Estep (Setter)-Beechwood High School
Piper Fulton (OH/Opposite)-DuPont Manual High School
Ryann Grigsby (Setter)-Scott High School
Charlotte Hall (Setter)-Lexington Catholic High School
Lilly Hamilton (OH)-McCracken County High School
Anna Hickey (OH)-Calvary Christian High School
Teagan Kondik (Opposite/OH)-Notre Dame Academy
Naoma Noble (OH/MB)-Wolfe County High School
Peyton Powell (MB)-Greenup County High School
Chloe Soukup (OH)-Webster County High School
Ella Whitledge (Libero)-Henderson County High School
Teigh Yeast (OH/DS)-George Rogers Clark