Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association 2025 All-State selections

Elizabethtown High School outside hitter Jessica Smallwood named Ms. Kentucky Volleyball

Notre Dame's Teagan Kondik (1) hits the ball against St. Henry in the third set of the Ninth Region volleyball final at Ryle High School Oct. 29, 2025. / Katie Stratman for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame's Teagan Kondik (1) hits the ball against St. Henry in the third set of the Ninth Region volleyball final at Ryle High School Oct. 29, 2025. / Katie Stratman for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association released its all-state teams this week. Assumption High School, Notre Dame Academy and Lexington Catholic High School each had three players chosen.

Elizabethtown High School outside hitter Jessica Smallwood was named Ms. Kentucky Volleyball, and Assumption libero Emily Keiran was selected as the KVCA Defensive Player of the Year.

2025 KVCA First-Team

Amirra Bailey (MB)-Bowling Green High School

Jillian Bohannon (Setter)-Assumption

Audrey Dyas (MB)-Notre Dame Academy

Taylor Frey (OH)-Sacred Heart Academy

Ella Grivna (MB)-Ballard High School

Morgan Heater (Setter)-Ryle High School

Emily Keiran (Libero)-Assumption

Kylie Kinner (OH)-Paintsville High School

Jenna Kitchens (Opposite)-Simon Kenton High School

Milyn Minor (OH)-Scott High School

Cameron Owens (OH)-Bryan Station High School

Charlotte Patton (OH)-Conner High School

Grace Portwood (OH)-Notre Dame Academy

Miley Riddle (OH)-Shelby Valley High School

Jessica Smallwood (OH)-Elizabethtown High School

Mady Yaden (OH)-Mercy Academy

2025 KVCA Second-Team

Brooke Barntsen (OH/Setter)-Sayre High School

Ella Blackburn (Opposite)-Lexington Catholic High School

Shelbi Carroll (OH)-Corbin High School

Brooke Codey (OH)-Assumption High School

Claire Connor (Setter)-Trinity Christian High School

Avery Gray (OH)-Apollo High School

Reagan Isaac (OH/MB)-Whitley County High School

Ava Liening (MB)-Ballard High School

Kamya Mahon (OH)-Woodford County

Olivia Mantooth (OH)-Adair County

Isabel O’Brien (OH)-Beechwood

Callie Ritter (OH)-Bishop Brossard High School

Vita Sensenbrenner (OH)-North Oldham High School

Kenadi Sieg (Libero)-St. Henry High School

Brianne Stoff (OH)-Holy Cross-Louisville

Klaire Warrell (OH/DS)-Central Hardin High School

2025 KVCA Honorable Mention

Payton Avilez (Opposite)-Lexington Catholic High School

Taylor Baker (OH)-Knott County High School

Josie Blair (MB)-Adair County High School

Ashlyn Crutcher (OH/MB)-West Jessamine High School

Skylr Estep (Setter)-Beechwood High School

Piper Fulton (OH/Opposite)-DuPont Manual High School

Ryann Grigsby (Setter)-Scott High School

Charlotte Hall (Setter)-Lexington Catholic High School

Lilly Hamilton (OH)-McCracken County High School

Anna Hickey (OH)-Calvary Christian High School

Teagan Kondik (Opposite/OH)-Notre Dame Academy

Naoma Noble (OH/MB)-Wolfe County High School

Peyton Powell (MB)-Greenup County High School

Chloe Soukup (OH)-Webster County High School

Ella Whitledge (Libero)-Henderson County High School

Teigh Yeast (OH/DS)-George Rogers Clark

CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

