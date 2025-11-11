Kentucky Girls High School Volleyball Final Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025
1. Assumption (Louisville) (40-4)
Last ranking: 1
The Rockets won their third consecutive state title last Saturday and continue to hold a No. 9 national ranking.
2. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills) (32-8)
Last ranking: 3
The Pandas lost to Assumption in the state championship match, but took the Rockets to five sets. A rarity, indeed.
3. Lexington Catholic (Lexington) (33-5)
Last ranking: 10
After a loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar, the Lady Knights rolled through the postseason, claiming an 11th Region championship and making it to the state semifinals.
4. Bowling Green (Bowling Green) (38-4)
Last ranking: 4
The Purples earned district and regional championships before falling to Notre Dame in the state quarterfinals.
5. Sacred Heart (Louisville) (20-18)
Last ranking: 6
The Valkyries lost to Assumption in the 7th Region championship, but defeated Mercy Academy, St. Henry, Christian Academy-Louisville, Ballard and Ashland Blazer during the season.
6. North Oldham (Goshen) (26-12)
Last ranking: Not ranked
Playing in the state semifinals counts for something, as does amassing a 12-match win streak before losing to Notre Dame in the semifinal.
7. Mercy Academy (Louisville) (28-11)
Last ranking: 2
The jaguars couldn’t get past Assumption to earn a trip to the state quarterfinals but played a brutal schedule and brought home a 6th Region championship.
8. St. Henry (Erlanger) (24-16)
Last ranking: 5
The Northern Kentucky school lost to Notre Dame in the 9th Region title match, and most of its losses were to out-of-state programs.
9. Whitley County (Williamsburg) (35-6)
Last ranking: Not ranked
The Lady Colonels basically only lost to Corbin High School this year, and then to Ashland Blazer in the first round of the state tournament.
10. Elizabethtown (Elizabethtown) 29-10
Last ranking: Not ranked
Yes, the Lady Panthers lost in the opening round of the tournament, but they played a strong regular season schedule that is worthy of a ranking.