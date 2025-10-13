Kentucky High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kentucky's high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
KHSAA High School Football Region 1A Rankings
1. Kentucky Country Day (6-0)
2. Middlesboro (6-0)
3. Raceland (6-1)
4. Sayre (6-1)
5. Campbellsville (6-1)
6. Pikeville (4-3)
7. Holy Cross (7-0)
8. Nicholas County (7-1)
9. Hazard (4-4)
10. Holy Cross (4-3)
11. Newport Central Catholic (3-4)
12. Williamsburg (4-2)
13. Bellevue (5-2)
14. Paris (4-3)
15. Paintsville (5-3)
16. Lynn Camp (4-3)
17. Newport (3-4)
18. Bethlehem (3-4)
19. Phelps (3-3)
20. Fairview (4-4)
21. Bishop Brossart (2-5)
22. Russellville (2-5)
23. Ludlow (3-4)
24. Pineville (3-5)
25. Eminence (2-5)
KHSAA High School Football Region 2A Rankings
1. Prestonsburg (7-0)
2. Owensboro Catholic (6-1)
3. Belfry (6-1)
4. Martin County High School (6-1)
5. Beechwood (6-1)
6. Danville (7-1)
7. Mayfield (6-1)
8. Breathitt County (5-2)
9. Lexington Christian (4-3)
10. Somerset (6-1)
11. Knott County Central (6-2)
12. Bracken County (5-2)
13. Green County (5-2)
14. Monroe County (5-2)
15. Hancock County (5-2)
16. Caldwell County (5-2)
17. Shelby Valley (2-4)
18. Crittenden County (4-3)
19. Washington County (4-3)
20. Pike County Central (2-5)
21. W.E.B. DuBois Academy (3-5)
22. West Carter (3-4)
23. McLean County (3-4)
24. Fort Knox (3-4)
25. Shawnee (3-4)
KHSAA High School Football Region 3A Rankings
1. Christian Academy-Louisville (8-0)
2. Bell County (8-0)
3. Lawrence County (6-1)
4. Murray (7-0)
5. Lloyd Memorial (8-0)
6. Glasgow (7-0)
7. Russell (6-1)
8. East Carter (6-1)
9. Letcher County Central (5-3)
10. Bourbon County (6-1)
11. Rockcastle County (6-1)
12. Bardstown (6-2)
13. Lexington Catholic (4-2)
14. Hart County (5-2)
15. Union County (4-3)
16. DeSales (4-4)
17. Estill County (4-3)
18. Garrard County (4-3)
19. Knox Central (3-4)
20. Larue County (4-3)
21. Henry County (3-4)
22. Powell County (3-4)
23. Carroll County (4-3)
24. Central (2-5)
25. McCreary Central (3-4)
KHSAA High School Football Region 4A Rankings
1. Johnson Central (8-0)
2. Franklin County (8-0)
3. Taylor County (7-0)
4. Paducah Tilghman (6-1)
5. Lincoln County (6-1)
6. Logan County (6-1)
7. Boyle County (5-2)
8. Corbin (4-3)
9. Highlands (6-2)
10. Ashland Blazer (6-2)
11. Covington Catholic (5-3)
12. Elizabethtown (5-2)
13. North Oldham (7-1)
14. Boyd County (5-3)
15. Spencer County (5-3)
16. Franklin-Simpson (5-2)
17. Nelson County (4-3)
18. Harlan County (4-3)
19. Perry County Central (3-4)
20. John Hardin (4-3)
21. Marion County (4-3)
22. Valley (6-2)
23. Calloway County (4-3)
24. Russell County (3-4)
25. Mason County (3-4)
KHSAA High School Football Region 5A Rankings
1. Pulaski County (5-2)
2. Scott County (7-1)
3. North Laurel (6-1)
4. Woodford County (6-1)
5. South Laurel (7-1)
6. Owensboro (5-2)
7. Madisonville-North Hopkins (6-1)
8. Greenwood (5-2)
9. Atherton (6-1)
10. Collins (5-3)
11. Cooper (4-3)
12. South Oldham (5-3)
13. West Jessamine (4-3)
14. Apollo (3-4)
15. Bowling Green (2-5)
16. Marshall County (3-4)
17. Muhlenberg County (4-3)
18. Anderson County (3-4)
19. Barren County (3-4)
20. Dixie Heights (3-5)
21. Graves County (1-6)
22. Fairdale (2-4)
23. Warren Central (3-4)
24. Boone County (4-3)
25. Montgomery County (2-6)
KHSAA High School Football Region 6A Rankings
1. South Warren (7-0)
2. Trinity (6-2)
3. St. Xavier (5-2)
4. DuPont Manual (5-2)
5. George Rogers Clark (6-2)
6. Frederick Douglass (4-3)
7. Oldham County (5-2)
8. Madison Central (4-3)
9. Ryle (4-3)
10. Hopkinsville (4-3)
11. Henderson County (4-3)
12. Bullitt East (4-3)
13. North Hardin (4-3)
14. Simon Kenton (4-3)
15. Bryan Station (3-4)
16. McCracken County (3-4)
17. Daviess County (4-3)
18. Lafayette (4-3)
19. Male (3-4)
20. Pleasure Ridge Park (2-5)
21. Ballard (2-5)
22. Fern Creek (3-4)
23. Tates Creek (2-5)
24. Campbell County (2-5)
25. Central Hardin (1-6)
