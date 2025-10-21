Kentucky High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kentucky's high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
KHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Kentucky Country Day (7-0)
2. Raceland (7-1)
3. Middlesboro (7-0)
4. Sayre (7-1)
5. Campbellsville (7-1)
6. Pikeville (5-3)
7. Holy Cross (8-0)
8. Hazard (4-4)
9. Nicholas County (7-1)
10. Holy Cross (4-4)
11. Newport Central Catholic (4-4)
12. Newport (4-4)
13. Williamsburg (4-3)
14. Lynn Camp (5-3)
15. Paris (4-4)
16. Paintsville (5-4)
17. Phelps (4-3)
18. Fairview (4-4)
19. Russellville (3-5)
20. Bishop Brossart (3-5)
21. Bellevue (5-3)
22. Bethlehem (3-5)
23. Pineville (3-5)
24. Eminence (3-5)
25. Fulton County (2-6)
KHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Belfry (7-1)
2. Prestonsburg (8-0)
3. Owensboro Catholic (7-1)
4. Martin County (7-1)
5. Mayfield (7-1)
6. Beechwood (7-1)
7. Lexington Christian (5-3)
8. Somerset (7-1)
9. Breathitt County (6-2)
10. Danville (7-2)
11. Green County (6-2)
12. Bracken County (6-2)
13. Knott County Central (6-2)
14. Hancock County (5-3)
15. Caldwell County (6-2)
16. Crittenden County (5-3)
17. Washington County (5-3)
18. Shelby Valley (3-4)
19. Monroe County (5-3)
20. W.E.B. DuBois Academy (3-5)
21. Fort Knox (3-4)
22. McLean County (3-4)
23. Shawnee (3-5)
24. Pike County Central (2-6)
25. West Carter (3-5)
KHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Christian Academy-Louisville (9-0)
2. Bell County (8-0)
3. Lawrence County (7-1)
4. Murray (8-0)
5. Glasgow (8-0)
6. Lloyd Memorial (8-0)
7. Rockcastle County (7-1)
8. Russell (7-1)
9. Bourbon County (7-1)
10. Lexington Catholic (5-2)
11. Letcher County Central (6-3)
12. East Carter (7-1)
13. Bardstown (6-3)
14. Hart County (6-2)
15. Knox Central (4-4)
16. Central (3-5)
17. Union County (4-4)
18. Garrard County (4-3)
19. Henry County (4-4)
20. Estill County (4-4)
21. Powell County (3-5)
22. DeSales (4-5)
23. Larue County (4-4)
24. Fleming County (4-4)
25. Carroll County (4-4)
KHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Johnson Central (9-0)
2. Boyle County (7-1)
3. Franklin County (9-0)
4. Paducah Tilghman (7-1)
5. Highlands (7-2)
6. Logan County (7-1)
7. Corbin (5-3)
8. Covington Catholic (6-3)
9. Taylor County (7-1)
10. Lincoln County (6-2)
11. Ashland Blazer (6-2)
12. Elizabethtown (6-2)
13. Boyd County (6-3)
14. North Oldham (8-1)
15. Harlan County (5-3)
16. John Hardin (5-3)
17. Spencer County (5-3)
18. Marion County (5-3)
19. Franklin-Simpson (5-3)
20. Nelson County (4-4)
21. Valley (6-2)
22. Perry County Central (3-5)
23. Calloway County (5-3)
24. Wayne County (3-5)
25. Russell County (3-5)
KHSAA High School Football Region 5A Rankings
1. Pulaski County (6-2)
2. Woodford County (7-1)
3. South Laurel (8-1)
4. Owensboro (6-2)
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins (7-1)
6. North Laurel (6-2)
7. Scott County (7-2)
8. Cooper (5-3)
9. Collins (6-3)
10. Atherton (7-1)
11. Apollo (4-4)
12. Greenwood (5-3)
13. West Jessamine (5-3)
14. South Oldham (5-3)
15. Bowling Green (3-5)
16. Graves County (2-6)
17. Dixie Heights (4-5)
18. Fairdale (3-4)
19. Marshall County (3-5)
20. Muhlenberg County (4-4)
21. Barren County (3-5)
22. Anderson County (3-5)
23. Conner (2-6)
24. Grayson County (4-4)
25. Montgomery County (2-6)
KHSAA High School Football Region 6A Rankings
1. South Warren (8-0)
2. DuPont Manual (6-2)
3. Trinity (7-2)
4. St. Xavier (5-3)
5. Frederick Douglass (5-3)
6. Ryle (5-3)
7. George Rogers Clark (6-3)
8. Madison Central (5-3)
9. Bullitt East (5-3)
10. Male (5-3)
11. Simon Kenton (5-3)
12. McCracken County (4-4)
13. Ballard (3-5)
14. Bryan Station (3-5)
15. Hopkinsville (4-4)
16. Oldham County (5-3)
17. North Hardin (4-4)
18. Henderson County (4-4)
19. Daviess County (4-4)
20. Tates Creek (3-5)
21. Lafayette (4-4)
22. Paul Laurence Dunbar (3-4)
23. Meade County (1-7)
24. Campbell County (2-6)
25. Fern Creek (3-5)
