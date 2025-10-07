Kentucky High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kentucky's high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
KHSAA High School Football Region 1A Rankings
1. Middlesboro (5‑0)
2. Kentucky Country Day (5‑0)
3. Sayre (5‑1)
4. Raceland (5‑1)
5. Holy Cross – Covington (6‑0)
6. Campbellsville (6‑1)
7. Pikeville (4‑3)
8. Nicholas County (7‑0)
9. Holy Cross – Louisville (4‑2)
10. Newport (3‑3)
11. Paintsville (5‑2)
12. Lynn Camp (4‑2)
13. Hazard (3‑4)
14. Williamsburg (3‑2)
15. Bellevue (4‑2)
16. Newport Central Catholic (2‑4)
17. Paris (3‑3)
18. Russellville (2‑5)
19. Fairview (4‑3)
20. Bethlehem (3‑4)
21. Bishop Brossart (2‑4)
22. Phelps (2‑3)
23. Pineville (3‑4)
24. Eminence (1‑5)
25. Trimble County (2‑4)
KHSAA High School Football Region 2A Rankings
1. Belfry (6‑1)
2. Prestonsburg (6‑0)
3. Owensboro Catholic (5‑1)
4. Somerset (6‑1)
5. Danville (6‑1)
6. Martin County High School (5‑1)
7. Mayfield (6‑1)
8. Beechwood (5‑1)
9. Green County (5‑2)
10. Breathitt County (4‑2)
11. Lexington Christian (3‑3)
12. Bracken County (4‑2)
13. Monroe County (5‑2)
14. Knott County Central (5‑2)
15. Crittenden County (4‑3)
16. Caldwell County (5‑2)
17. Hancock County (4‑2)
18. Washington County (4‑3)
19. Shelby Valley (1‑4)
20. W.E.B. DuBois Academy (3‑4)
21. Shawnee (3‑3)
22. McLean County (3‑3)
23. Fort Knox (3‑3)
24. Betsy Layne (2‑4)
25. Leslie County (1‑4)
KHSAA High School Football Region 3A Rankings
1. Christian Academy‑Louisville (7‑0)
2. Bell County (7‑0)
3. Murray (7‑0)
4. Lawrence County (5‑1)
5. Glasgow (7‑0)
6. Lloyd Memorial (7‑0)
7. Bardstown (6‑1)
8. East Carter (5‑1)
9. Russell (5‑1)
10. Rockcastle County (6‑1)
11. Bourbon County (6‑1)
12. Letcher County Central (4‑3)
13. Hart County (5‑2)
14. Union County (4‑3)
15. Knox Central (3‑3)
16. Lexington Catholic (3‑2)
17. Powell County (3‑3)
18. DeSales (3‑4)
19. Larue County (4‑3)
20. Estill County (4‑3)
21. Henry County (3‑3)
22. Central (Louisville) (2‑4)
23. Carroll County (3‑3)
24. Fleming County (4‑3)
25. Garrard County (3‑3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 4A Rankings
1. Johnson Central (7‑0)
2. Franklin County (7‑0)
3. Taylor County (7‑0)
4. Paducah Tilghman (6‑1)
5. Lincoln County (6‑1)
6. Highlands (6‑1)
7. Logan County (6‑1)
8. Ashland Blazer (5‑2)
9. Boyle County (4‑2)
10. Boyd County (5‑2)
11. Elizabethtown (5‑2)
12. Corbin (3‑3)
13. North Oldham (6‑1)
14. Franklin‑Simpson (5‑2)
15. Covington Catholic (4‑3)
16. Harlan County (4‑2)
17. Valley (6‑1)
18. Nelson County (4‑3)
19. Spencer County (4‑3)
20. John Hardin (4‑3)
21. Russell County (3‑3)
22. Marion County (4‑3)
23. Perry County Central (2‑4)
24. Calloway County (4‑3)
25. Whitley County (1‑5)
KHSAA High School Football Region 5A Rankings
1. South Laurel (7‑0)
2. Scott County (6‑1)
3. North Laurel (5‑1)
4. Pulaski County (4‑2)
5. Owensboro (5‑2)
6. Woodford County (5‑1)
7. Madisonville‑North Hopkins (6‑1)
8. Greenwood (5‑2)
9. Collins (5‑2)
10. Cooper (4‑3)
11. Atherton (5‑1)
12. South Oldham (5‑2)
13. West Jessamine (4‑3)
14. Apollo (3‑4)
15. Bowling Green (2‑5)
16. Marshall County (3‑4)
17. Barren County (3‑4)
18. Muhlenberg County (4‑3)
19. Anderson County (3‑4)
20. Graves County (1‑6)
21. Conner (2‑5)
22. Fairdale (2‑4)
23. Warren Central (3‑4)
24. Scott (2‑3)
25. Madison Southern (2‑5)
KHSAA High School Football Region 6A Rankings
1. South Warren (7‑0)
2. DuPont Manual (5‑1)
3. Trinity (5‑2)
4. George Rogers Clark (5‑2)
5. St. Xavier (4‑2)
6. Madison Central (4‑2)
7. Oldham County (4‑2)
8. Frederick Douglass (3‑3)
9. Hopkinsville (4‑3)
10. Bryan Station (3‑3)
11. Ryle (3‑3)
12. McCracken County (3‑4)
13. Bullitt East (3‑3)
14. North Hardin (3‑3)
15. Henderson County (3‑3)
16. Simon Kenton (3‑3)
17. Daviess County (3‑3)
18. Lafayette (3‑3)
19. Pleasure Ridge Park (2‑4)
20. Fern Creek (3‑3)
21. Ballard (2‑4)
22. Campbell County (2‑4)
23. Male (2‑4)
24. Paul Laurence Dunbar (2‑3)
25. Great Crossing (0‑4)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.