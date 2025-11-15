Kentucky high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

High School

See every final score from this week of Kentucky high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Dixie Heights Colonels vs St. Henry - Aug 28, 2024
Dixie Heights Colonels vs St. Henry - Aug 28, 2024

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Atherton 41, Jeffersontown 6

Beechwood 42, Walton-Verona 7

Bell County 43, Knox Central 14

Belfry 63, Martin County High School 7

Boyle County 42, Wayne County 0

Bowling Green 52, Apollo 27

Breathitt County 49, Bracken County 14

Campbellsville 47, Bethlehem 21

Christian Academy-Louisville 48, DeSales 3

Corbin 47, Lincoln County 14

Covington Catholic 36, Johnson Central 29

Fairdale 24, Butler 8

Franklin County 48, Valley 20

Frederick Douglass 42, Bryan Station 15

Henderson County 41, McCracken County 34

Highlands 45, Ashland Blazer 7

Kentucky Country Day 45, Holy Cross 7

Lawrence County 32, Rockcastle County 26

Lexington Catholic 27, Central 14

Lexington Christian 51, Monroe County 21

Lloyd Memorial 48, Henry County 20

Logan County 35, Elizabethtown 0

Madison Central 45, George Rogers Clark 7

Male 15, DuPont Manual 14

Mayfield 55, Hancock County 0

Middlesboro 44, Hazard 36

Murray 49, Hart County 6

Newport Central Catholic 42, Bishop Brossart 21

North Oldham 35, Spencer County 26

Owensboro 42, Greenwood 14

Owensboro Catholic 50, Crittenden County 14

Paducah Tilghman 49, Franklin-Simpson 14

Paris 14, Sayre 10

Pikeville 56, Williamsburg 18

Prestonsburg 55, Knott County Central 6

Pulaski County 42, South Laurel 13

Raceland 49, Nicholas County 22

Russell 14, Bourbon County 7

Ryle 41, Ballard 20

Scott County 55, Cooper 34

Somerset 26, Danville 19

South Warren 51, Hopkinsville 23

St. Xavier 50, Bullitt East 20

Trinity 50, Simon Kenton 0

Union County 10, Glasgow 7

West Jessamine 24, North Laurel 21

Woodford County 55, Collins 35

