Kentucky high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Atherton 41, Jeffersontown 6
Beechwood 42, Walton-Verona 7
Bell County 43, Knox Central 14
Belfry 63, Martin County High School 7
Boyle County 42, Wayne County 0
Bowling Green 52, Apollo 27
Breathitt County 49, Bracken County 14
Campbellsville 47, Bethlehem 21
Christian Academy-Louisville 48, DeSales 3
Corbin 47, Lincoln County 14
Covington Catholic 36, Johnson Central 29
Fairdale 24, Butler 8
Franklin County 48, Valley 20
Frederick Douglass 42, Bryan Station 15
Henderson County 41, McCracken County 34
Highlands 45, Ashland Blazer 7
Kentucky Country Day 45, Holy Cross 7
Lawrence County 32, Rockcastle County 26
Lexington Catholic 27, Central 14
Lexington Christian 51, Monroe County 21
Lloyd Memorial 48, Henry County 20
Logan County 35, Elizabethtown 0
Madison Central 45, George Rogers Clark 7
Male 15, DuPont Manual 14
Mayfield 55, Hancock County 0
Middlesboro 44, Hazard 36
Murray 49, Hart County 6
Newport Central Catholic 42, Bishop Brossart 21
North Oldham 35, Spencer County 26
Owensboro 42, Greenwood 14
Owensboro Catholic 50, Crittenden County 14
Paducah Tilghman 49, Franklin-Simpson 14
Paris 14, Sayre 10
Pikeville 56, Williamsburg 18
Prestonsburg 55, Knott County Central 6
Pulaski County 42, South Laurel 13
Raceland 49, Nicholas County 22
Russell 14, Bourbon County 7
Ryle 41, Ballard 20
Scott County 55, Cooper 34
Somerset 26, Danville 19
South Warren 51, Hopkinsville 23
St. Xavier 50, Bullitt East 20
Trinity 50, Simon Kenton 0
Union County 10, Glasgow 7
West Jessamine 24, North Laurel 21
Woodford County 55, Collins 35
