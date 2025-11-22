Kentucky high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Atherton 49, Bowling Green 21
Beechwood 42, Prestonsburg 0
Belfry 41, Breathitt County 14
Bell County 16, Lawrence County 6
Boyle County 49, Covington Catholic 14
Christian Academy-Louisville 48, Union County 7
Corbin 35, Highlands 21
Franklin County 42, North Oldham 25
Kentucky Country Day 37, Newport 6
Lexington Christian 35, Mayfield 16
Lloyd Memorial 28, Russell 13
Murray 42, Lexington Catholic 21
Owensboro 41, Fairdale 7
Owensboro Catholic 27, Somerset 19
Paducah Tilghman 48, Logan County 27
Pikeville 42, Middlesboro 14
Pulaski County 49, West Jessamine 14
Raceland 27, Paris 5
Ryle 28, Frederick Douglass 27
Scott County 31, Madison Central 27
South Warren 49, Henderson County 21
St. Xavier 31, Male 14
Trinity 64, Fairdale 7
Woodford County 45, Scott County 31
