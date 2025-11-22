High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

See every final score from this week of Kentucky high school football

CJ Vafiadis

The Fairdale squad rushed onto the field before the Bulldogs and Butler Bears faced off in in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.
The Fairdale squad rushed onto the field before the Bulldogs and Butler Bears faced off in in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KHSAA) - November 21, 2025

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

Atherton 49, Bowling Green 21

Beechwood 42, Prestonsburg 0

Belfry 41, Breathitt County 14

Bell County 16, Lawrence County 6

Boyle County 49, Covington Catholic 14

Christian Academy-Louisville 48, Union County 7

Corbin 35, Highlands 21

Franklin County 42, North Oldham 25

Kentucky Country Day 37, Newport 6

Lexington Christian 35, Mayfield 16

Lloyd Memorial 28, Russell 13

Murray 42, Lexington Catholic 21

Owensboro 41, Fairdale 7

Owensboro Catholic 27, Somerset 19

Paducah Tilghman 48, Logan County 27

Pikeville 42, Middlesboro 14

Pulaski County 49, West Jessamine 14

Raceland 27, Paris 5

Ryle 28, Frederick Douglass 27

Scott County 31, Madison Central 27

South Warren 49, Henderson County 21

St. Xavier 31, Male 14

Trinity 64, Fairdale 7

Woodford County 45, Scott County 31

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Kentucky