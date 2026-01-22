Top 25 Kentucky Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 22, 2026
Falling from basketball grace can happen quickly in rankings as the then No.1 Jeffersontown Chargers dropped its matchup Saturday with St. Xavier High School and free-fell out of the top four.
Covington Catholic, which improved to 18-1, jumped up to become the new No. 1 team, followed this week by No. 2 Madison Central and No. 3 St. X.
It’s a musical chairs rankings list this week as positions change, with five new teams – Eastern, Butler, Lexing Catholic, Sim Kenton and Marshall County – joining the Top 25. At this rate, the Sweet 16 in March could make for a relatively dramatic tournament.
1. Covington Catholic (18-1) Covington
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Holmes 94-24; def. Walton-Verona 84-50; def. Highlands 88-66; def. St. Xavier (Cincinnati, Ohio) 60-43; def. Archbishop McNicholas (Cincinnati, Ohio) 84-50
2. Madison Central (19-1) Richmond
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated West Jessamine 72-46; def. Madison Southern 91-61; def. Southwestern 80-47; def. Lincoln County 71-49
3. St. Xavier (14-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Ballard 62-60; def. Male 68-59; def. Jeffersontown 72-56; lost to North Oldham 72-69
The Tigers’ schedule is unforgiving as their last four opponents were ranked 17th, seventh, first and 10th in the High School on SI rankings.
4. Daviess County (17-3) Owensboro
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Butler County 82-32; def. Owensboro 75-47; def. Meade County 86-43
5. Jeffersontown (11-3) Louisville/Jeffersontown
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Trinity 59-49; def. North Oldham 74-49; def. Eastern 57-38; lost to St. X 72-56
6. Warren Central (15-1) Bowling Green
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Central Hardin 74-64; def. Greenwood 85-56; def. Glasgow 87-64
7. North Oldham (12-5) Goshen
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to Jeffersontown 74-49; def. St. X 72-69
8. George Rogers Clark (14-3) Winchester
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Bourbon County 77-43; def. Montgomery County 63-57; def. Tates Creek 81-64
9. Boyd County (15-4) Ashland
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Fairview 112-28; def. Henry County 77-62; def. Bell County 61-53; def. Christian Academy-Louisville 66-57
It was nearly a 100-point defeat against Fairview, who, to be fair, are 1-12, their lone win against 0-8 Rose Hill Christian. Six players reached double digits in scoring for Boyd County.
10. Male (11-3) Louisville
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Pleasure Ridge Park 78-55; def. South Oldham 70-48; lost to St. X 68-59; lost to Butler 81-69
A fairly demanding slate keeps Male in the top 10.
11. North Laurel (15-4) London
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Red Bird 95-27; def. Jackson County 102-64; def. Lincoln County 83-51; def. Oneida Baptist Institute 97-31
12. Frederick Douglass (10-5) Lexington
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Bryan Station 63-60; def. Scott County 58-46; lost to Henry Clay 65-63
13. Highlands (14-2) Fort Thomas
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Dixie Heights 67-63; lost to Covington Catholic 88-66
14. Bell County (14-3) Pineville
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Adair County 70-46; lost to Boyd County 61-53; def. Harlan 92-56
15. McCracken County (15-3) Paducah
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Paducah Tilghman 72-65; def, University Heights 91-60; def. Carlisle County 74-60
16. Ballard (10-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated DuPont Manual 64-63; lost to St. X 62-60
17. Eastern (15-4) Louisville
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Seneca 55-53; def. Butler 79-75; lost to Jeffersontown 57-38
18. Butler (13-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated WEB DuBois 67-66; lost to Eastern 79-75; def. Male 81-69
19. Seneca (9-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Eastern 55-53; lost to Trinity 70-62
Another team with a challenging schedule.
20. Bryan Station (13-5) Lexington
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Frederick Douglass 63-60; def. Henry Clay 45-37; def. Woodford County 62-61
21. Lexington Catholic (11-5)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Tates Creek 68-65; def. North Hardin 81-56
22. Lyon County (13-5) Eddyville
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Christian County 74-54; def. Trigg County 95-28; def. Lighthouse Christian Academy (Hendersonville, Tennessee) 81-29
23. Simon Kenton (11-6) Independence
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Williamstown 72-15; def. Grant County 64-56; def. Collins 52-46; def. Holy Cross-Covington 68-63
24. Ashland Blazer (12-4) Ashland
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Chapmanville (Chapmanville, West Virginia) 78-56; def. Great Crossing 82-74
25. Marshall County (13-4)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Calloway County 49-34; def. Graves County 53-50; def. Christian Fellowship 94-66