Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - November 21, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, November 21, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as No. 10 Male travels to take on No. 2 St. Xavier, and No. 7 Boyle County hosts No. 5 Covington Catholic.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - November 21, 2025
Kentucky high school football playoffs continue on Friday with 18 ranked contests, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - November 21
There are four Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Newport vs Campbellsville at 7:00 PM. The final game, Pikeville vs Middlesboro, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - November 21
There are five Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Lexington Christian vs Mayfield, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Owensboro Catholic vs Somerset at 7:00 PM. The final game, Beechwood vs Prestonsburg, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - November 21
There are five Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Russell vs Lloyd Memorial, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Union County vs Christian Academy-Louisville at 7:30 PM. The final game, Lawrence County vs Bell County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 3A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - November 21
There are four Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Corbin vs Highlands, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Covington Catholic vs Boyle County at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - November 21
There are five Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Corbin vs Highlands at 7:00 PM. The final game, Woodford County vs Scott County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - November 21
There are four Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Male vs St. Xavier, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Madison Central vs Trinity at 7:00 PM. The final game, Frederick Douglass vs Ryle, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
