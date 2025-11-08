High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Bullitt East Charger throws a pass in the second half of a high school football game between the Bullitt East Chargers and North Hardin Trojans, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at Bullitt East High School Stadium. Chargers won 28-21.
Bullitt East Charger throws a pass in the second half of a high school football game between the Bullitt East Chargers and North Hardin Trojans, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at Bullitt East High School Stadium. Chargers won 28-21.

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Ashland Blazer 48, Mason County 8

Atherton 56, North Bullitt 0

Ballard 35, Campbell County 21

Bell County 44, Powell County 0

Belfry 47, Leslie County 0

Bethlehem 66, Fulton County 30

Bishop Brossart 30, Bellevue 6

Bourbon County 50, Fleming County 7

Bowling Green 42, Graves County 0

Breathitt County 54, St. Henry 0

Bryan Station 39, Lafayette 0

Bullitt East 28, North Hardin 21

Butler 42, Bullitt Central 21

Christian Academy-Louisville 54, Mercer County 7

Collins 52, Dixie Heights 49

Cooper 28, South Oldham 14

Covington Catholic 48, Boyd County 21

Crittenden County 28, McLean County 20

DuPont Manual 52, Fern Creek 13

Elizabethtown 42, Calloway County 7

Fairdale 35, Iroquois 0

Franklin-Simpson 42, John Hardin 35

George Rogers Clark 33, Tates Creek 6

Glasgow 56, Webster County 0

Greenwood 21, Madisonville-North Hopkins 18

Hancock County 41, Caldwell County 0

Henry County 13, East Carter 12

Highlands 35, Greenup County 7

Holy Cross 54, Dayton 6

Jeffersontown 20, Seneca 6

Knox Central 28, Letcher County Central 27

Lawrence County 55, McCreary Central 14

Male 56, Pleasure Ridge Park 6

Martin County High School 42, Betsy Layne 26

McCracken County 46, Central Hardin 7

Murray 45, Adair County 8

Newport 42, Ludlow 2

Nicholas County 26, Eminence 0

North Laurel 35, Madison Southern 6

North Oldham 49, Grant County 0

Owensboro 62, Grayson County 7

Owensboro Catholic 61, Fort Campbell 7

Paducah Tilghman 28, Taylor County 0

Pikeville 1, Lynn Camp 0

Ryle 48, Eastern 0

Scott County 48, Conner 7

Simon Kenton 31, Oldham County 9

Spencer County 58, Breckinridge County 6

St. Xavier 49, Southern 0

Union County 42, Larue County 0

West Jessamine 35, Southwestern 14

Woodford County 54, Boone County 7

Apollo 19, Barren County 7

Published
CJ Vafiadis
