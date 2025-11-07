Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - November 7, 2025
There are 91 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, November 7, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as Boyd County travels to take on No. 8 Covington Catholic.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - November 7, 2025
Kentucky high school football playoffs start on Friday with 22 ranked contests, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - November 7
There are 13 Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Harlan vs Middlesboro, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Caverna vs Kentucky Country Day at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - October 31
There are 15 Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, East Ridge vs Prestonsburg, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Fort Campbell vs Owensboro Catholic at 7:00 PM. The final game, Green County vs Danville, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - November 7
There are 23 Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Hopkins County Central vs Hart County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Mercer County vs Christian Academy-Louisville at 7:00 PM. The final game, Carroll County vs Russell, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 3A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - November 7
There are 20 Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Harrison County vs Johnson Central, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Greenup County vs Highlands at 7:00 PM. The final game, Perry County Central vs Lincoln County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - November 7
There are 18 Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Barren County vs Apollo, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by South Oldham vs Cooper at 7:30 PM. The final game, Collins vs Dixie Heights, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - November 7
There are 16 Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Henry Clay vs Frederick Douglass, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Great Crossing vs Trinity at 7:30 PM. The final game, Campbell County vs Ballard, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
