Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Simon Kenton vs. Dixie Kenton in Kentucky Varsity high school football contest (08/23/2025)
Simon Kenton vs. Dixie Kenton in Kentucky Varsity high school football contest (08/23/2025) / Wayne Litmer SBLive

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Ashland Blazer 48, Boyd County 7

Beechwood 70, St. Henry 0

Bell County 43, Knox Central 15

Bellevue 18, Dayton 0

Bishop Brossart 3, Holy Cross 6

Boyle County 43, Russell County 0

Bracken County 28, Owen County 0

Christian Academy-Louisville 49, Central 7

Corbin 53, Harlan County 6

Covington Catholic 17, Cathedral 10

Danville 32, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 12

DeSales 50, Western 6

East Carter 60, Fleming County 28

Elder 40, Highlands 16

Fort Campbell 13, White Station 49

Franklin County 63, Grant County 0

Frederick Douglass 21, Madison Central 15

Garrard County 35, Bardstown 32

George Rogers Clark 35, Bryan Station 28

Great Crossing 16, Simon Kenton 35

Hancock County 47, McLean County 6

Henderson County 67, Christian County 29

Iroquois 8, Seneca 0

Jeffersontown 30, Moore 20

Johnson Central 63, Rowan County 6

Kentucky Country Day 47, Holy Cross 20

Lafayette 37, Henry Clay 14

Lawrence County 43, Powell County 7

Letcher County Central 71, Magoffin County 28

Lexington Catholic 42, Mercer County 8

Lexington Christian 46, Shawnee 14

Male 42, Southern 0

Mason County 35, Harrison County 7

McCreary Central 42, Clay County 18

Middlesboro 50, Pineville 0

Montgomery County 28, Madison Southern 24

Newport Central Catholic 26, Newport 6

North Hardin 62, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

North Laurel 24, Southwestern 14

North Oldham 66, Valley 28

Oldham County 15, Eastern 7

Owensboro Catholic 48, Fort Knox 0

Paris 46, Nicholas County 12

Perry County Central 42, Whitley County 6

Phelps 22, Montcalm 18

Pike County Central 47, East Ridge 28

Prestonsburg 57, Floyd Central High School 22

Pulaski County 42, South Laurel 7

Raceland 55, Fairview 6

Russell 43, Lewis County 7

Ryle 54, Campbell County 0

Scott County 49, South Oldham 21

Shelby Valley 46, Betsy Layne 25

Spencer County 42, Shelby County 7

St. Xavier 28, DuPont Manual 17

Tates Creek 34, Paul Laurence Dunbar 30

Trinity 35, Ballard 3

Waggener 52, Doss 22

Walton-Verona 52, Gallatin County 13

West Carter 51, Jackson County 6

White Station 49, Fort Campbell 13

Williamsburg 46, Lynn Camp 14

Woodford County 42, Collins 24

Published
