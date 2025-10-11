Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KHSAA) - October 10, 2025
Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
Ashland Blazer 48, Boyd County 7
Beechwood 70, St. Henry 0
Bell County 43, Knox Central 15
Bellevue 18, Dayton 0
Bishop Brossart 3, Holy Cross 6
Boyle County 43, Russell County 0
Bracken County 28, Owen County 0
Christian Academy-Louisville 49, Central 7
Corbin 53, Harlan County 6
Covington Catholic 17, Cathedral 10
Danville 32, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 12
DeSales 50, Western 6
East Carter 60, Fleming County 28
Elder 40, Highlands 16
Fort Campbell 13, White Station 49
Franklin County 63, Grant County 0
Frederick Douglass 21, Madison Central 15
Garrard County 35, Bardstown 32
George Rogers Clark 35, Bryan Station 28
Great Crossing 16, Simon Kenton 35
Hancock County 47, McLean County 6
Henderson County 67, Christian County 29
Holy Cross 20, Kentucky Country Day 47
Iroquois 8, Seneca 0
Jeffersontown 30, Moore 20
Johnson Central 63, Rowan County 6
Kentucky Country Day 47, Holy Cross 20
Lafayette 37, Henry Clay 14
Lawrence County 43, Powell County 7
Letcher County Central 71, Magoffin County 28
Lexington Catholic 42, Mercer County 8
Lexington Christian 46, Shawnee 14
Male 42, Southern 0
Mason County 35, Harrison County 7
McCreary Central 42, Clay County 18
Middlesboro 50, Pineville 0
Montgomery County 28, Madison Southern 24
Newport Central Catholic 26, Newport 6
North Hardin 62, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
North Laurel 24, Southwestern 14
North Oldham 66, Valley 28
Oldham County 15, Eastern 7
Owensboro Catholic 48, Fort Knox 0
Paris 46, Nicholas County 12
Perry County Central 42, Whitley County 6
Phelps 22, Montcalm 18
Pike County Central 47, East Ridge 28
Prestonsburg 57, Floyd Central High School 22
Pulaski County 42, South Laurel 7
Raceland 55, Fairview 6
Russell 43, Lewis County 7
Ryle 54, Campbell County 0
Scott County 49, South Oldham 21
Shelby Valley 46, Betsy Layne 25
Simon Kenton 35, Great Crossing 16
Spencer County 42, Shelby County 7
St. Xavier 28, DuPont Manual 17
Tates Creek 34, Paul Laurence Dunbar 30
Trinity 35, Ballard 3
Waggener 52, Doss 22
Walton-Verona 52, Gallatin County 13
West Carter 51, Jackson County 6
White Station 49, Fort Campbell 13
Williamsburg 46, Lynn Camp 14
Woodford County 42, Collins 24
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.