Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Ballard attempts to get free from the grasp of Oldham County during the first half of their game, Friday, Oct. 17 2025 in Buckner Ky. / Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Adair County 31, Edmonson County 26

Apollo 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 40

Ballard 22, Oldham County 0

Beechwood 56, Gallatin County 0

Belfry 48, Betsy Layne 7

Bishop Brossart 21, Ludlow 20

Boyd County 35, Rowan County 14

Boyle County 48, Lincoln County 7

Bowling Green 17, Greenwood 14

Bracken County 35, St. Henry 7

Breathitt County 49, West Carter 19

Bullitt East 35, Southern 14

Butler 37, Iroquois 7

Calloway County 21, Allen County-Scottsville 18

Campbellsville 37, Holy Cross 8

Central 38, DeSales 13

Christian Academy-Louisville 61, Western 0

Collins 38, Anderson County 0

Cooper 42, Scott 6

Corbin 49, Whitley County 6

Covington Catholic 56, Harrison County 0

Crittenden County 42, Fort Campbell 31

Dixie Heights 55, Boone County 0

DuPont Manual 54, Pleasure Ridge Park 6

East Carter 37, Lewis County 13

Elizabethtown 39, Metcalfe County 6

Eminence 48, Berea 0

Fairdale 34, Bullitt Central 21

Franklin County 77, Western Hills 0

Frederick Douglass 27, Bryan Station 10

Fulton County 44, Ballard Memorial 0

Glasgow 42, Larue County 6

Grayson County 30, Warren Central 12

Green County 57, Clinton County 14

Graves County 21, Marshall County 10

Harlan County 23, Perry County Central 22

Hart County 42, Butler County 7

Henry County 38, Pendleton County 12

Highlands 42, Mason County 6

Holy Cross 58, Trimble County 0

Hopkins County Central 38, Webster County 0

Hopkinsville 31, Henderson County 29

Jeffersontown 28, North Bullitt 22

John Hardin 30, Taylor County 28

Johnson Central 48, Greenup County 14

Kentucky Country Day 44, Bethlehem 0

Knox Central 40, Clay County 20

Lawrence County 35, Estill County 0

Letcher County Central 56, Powell County 14

Lexington Catholic 38, Bardstown 0

Lexington Christian 49, Danville 18

Logan County 63, Franklin-Simpson 27

Lynn Camp 34, Harlan 6

Macon County 29, Barren County 14

Madison Central 49, George Rogers Clark 0

Male 49, Fern Creek 15

Marion County 21, Nelson County 20

Martin County High School 46, Floyd Central High School 14

Mayfield 59, Trigg County 6

McCracken County 63, Christian County 20

Meade County 21, Daviess County 20

Mercer County 37, Casey County 16

Middlesboro 22, Williamsburg 14

Morgan County 46, Jackson County 26

Murray 44, Union County 7

Newport 6, Bellevue 0

Newport Central Catholic 49, Dayton 8

Owensboro 54, Muhlenberg County 0

Paducah Tilghman 44, Warren East 6

Paul Laurence Dunbar 23, Henry Clay 14

Phelps 36, Twin Valley 8

Pikeville 38, Paintsville 0

Prestonsburg 49, Leslie County 14

Pulaski County 49, North Laurel 14

Raceland 55, Paris 7

Rockcastle County 39, McCreary Central 7

Russell 42, Bath County 0

Russellville 55, Caverna 42

Ryle 46, Great Crossing 20

Shelby Valley 40, East Ridge 32

Simon Kenton 38, Campbell County 21

Somerset 35, Monroe County 14

South Laurel 43, Southwestern 20

South Warren 49, Central Hardin 0

St. Xavier 40, North Hardin 7

Trinity 37, Eastern 0

Walton-Verona 28, Owen County 7

Washington County 35, Shawnee 16

Wayne County 20, Russell County 0

West Jessamine 49, East Jessamine 12

Woodford County 57, Scott County 50

