Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Adair County 31, Edmonson County 26
Apollo 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 40
Ballard 22, Oldham County 0
Beechwood 56, Gallatin County 0
Belfry 48, Betsy Layne 7
Bishop Brossart 21, Ludlow 20
Boyd County 35, Rowan County 14
Boyle County 48, Lincoln County 7
Bowling Green 17, Greenwood 14
Bracken County 35, St. Henry 7
Breathitt County 49, West Carter 19
Bullitt East 35, Southern 14
Butler 37, Iroquois 7
Calloway County 21, Allen County-Scottsville 18
Campbellsville 37, Holy Cross 8
Central 38, DeSales 13
Christian Academy-Louisville 61, Western 0
Collins 38, Anderson County 0
Cooper 42, Scott 6
Corbin 49, Whitley County 6
Covington Catholic 56, Harrison County 0
Crittenden County 42, Fort Campbell 31
Dixie Heights 55, Boone County 0
DuPont Manual 54, Pleasure Ridge Park 6
East Carter 37, Lewis County 13
Elizabethtown 39, Metcalfe County 6
Eminence 48, Berea 0
Fairdale 34, Bullitt Central 21
Franklin County 77, Western Hills 0
Frederick Douglass 27, Bryan Station 10
Fulton County 44, Ballard Memorial 0
Glasgow 42, Larue County 6
Grayson County 30, Warren Central 12
Green County 57, Clinton County 14
Graves County 21, Marshall County 10
Harlan County 23, Perry County Central 22
Hart County 42, Butler County 7
Henry County 38, Pendleton County 12
Highlands 42, Mason County 6
Holy Cross 58, Trimble County 0
Hopkins County Central 38, Webster County 0
Hopkinsville 31, Henderson County 29
Jeffersontown 28, North Bullitt 22
John Hardin 30, Taylor County 28
Johnson Central 48, Greenup County 14
Kentucky Country Day 44, Bethlehem 0
Knox Central 40, Clay County 20
Lawrence County 35, Estill County 0
Letcher County Central 56, Powell County 14
Lexington Catholic 38, Bardstown 0
Lexington Christian 49, Danville 18
Logan County 63, Franklin-Simpson 27
Lynn Camp 34, Harlan 6
Macon County 29, Barren County 14
Madison Central 49, George Rogers Clark 0
Male 49, Fern Creek 15
Marion County 21, Nelson County 20
Martin County High School 46, Floyd Central High School 14
Mayfield 59, Trigg County 6
McCracken County 63, Christian County 20
Meade County 21, Daviess County 20
Mercer County 37, Casey County 16
Middlesboro 22, Williamsburg 14
Morgan County 46, Jackson County 26
Murray 44, Union County 7
Newport 6, Bellevue 0
Newport Central Catholic 49, Dayton 8
Owensboro 54, Muhlenberg County 0
Paducah Tilghman 44, Warren East 6
Paul Laurence Dunbar 23, Henry Clay 14
Phelps 36, Twin Valley 8
Pikeville 38, Paintsville 0
Prestonsburg 49, Leslie County 14
Pulaski County 49, North Laurel 14
Raceland 55, Paris 7
Rockcastle County 39, McCreary Central 7
Russell 42, Bath County 0
Russellville 55, Caverna 42
Ryle 46, Great Crossing 20
Shelby Valley 40, East Ridge 32
Simon Kenton 38, Campbell County 21
Somerset 35, Monroe County 14
South Laurel 43, Southwestern 20
South Warren 49, Central Hardin 0
St. Xavier 40, North Hardin 7
Trinity 37, Eastern 0
Walton-Verona 28, Owen County 7
Washington County 35, Shawnee 16
Wayne County 20, Russell County 0
West Jessamine 49, East Jessamine 12
Woodford County 57, Scott County 50
