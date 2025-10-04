Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Apollo 14, Graves County 7
Ashland Blazer 54, Rowan County 0
Beechwood 69, Walton-Verona 0
Bell County 39, Rockcastle County 6
Boyd County 49, Greenup County 7
Bracken County 40, Gallatin County 6
Christian Academy-Louisville 62, DeSales 7
Conner 53, Boone County 14
Cooper 42, Dixie Heights 13
Crittenden County 45, Todd County Central 8
Danville 41, Southern 7
East Carter 41, Bath County 6
Elizabethtown 41, Marion County 36
Fleming County 43, Lewis County 0
Franklin County 34, Spencer County 33
Franklin-Simpson 56, Calloway County 34
Frederick Douglass 14, Male 0
Fulton City 42, Caverna 40
George Rogers Clark 34, Henderson County 14
Glasgow 64, Butler County 12
Green County 30, Metcalfe County 14
Hart County 43, Adair County 14
Henry County 24, Carroll County 20
Highlands 31, Covington Catholic 28
Holy Cross 39, Frankfort 0
Iroquois 28, Dayton 22
John Hardin 48, Bethlehem 16
Johnson Central 37, Corbin 34
Larue County 35, Edmonson County 12
Lawrence County 41, Mason County 13
Letcher County Central 48, Estill County 32
Lexington Christian 42, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 13
Lincoln County 33, Wayne County 15
Madison Southern 35, East Jessamine 21
Mayfield 52, Caldwell County 0
McCracken County 59, Hopkinsville 56
Middlesboro 58, Harlan 0
Murray 56, Webster County 0
Newport Central Catholic 28, Campbell County 21
Nicholas County 40, Fairview 8
North Bullitt 41, Moore 0
North Laurel 19, Collins 14
Owensboro 62, Marshall County 7
Paducah Tilghman 35, Logan County 27
Powell County 48, Magoffin County 40
Prestonsburg 45, Knott County Central 7
Raceland 35, Hazard 14
Ridgeview 41, Paintsville 0
Russellville 56, Ballard Memorial 13
Sayre 34, Holy Cross 20
Scott County 49, Anderson County 0
Shelby County 18, Holmes 8
Somerset 49, Clinton County 6
South Laurel 28, Perry County Central 7
South Pittsburg 69, Christian County 8
South Warren 55, Meade County 3
St. Xavier 17, Boyle County 14
St. Xavier 17, Trinity 14
Taylor County 28, Nelson County 21
Union County 42, Hopkins County Central 22
Valley 52, Waggener 6
Warren East 30, Allen County-Scottsville 14
Woodford County 52, South Oldham 12
