High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025 / Wayne Litmer SBLive

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KHSAA) - October 3, 2025

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Apollo 14, Graves County 7

Ashland Blazer 54, Rowan County 0

Beechwood 69, Walton-Verona 0

Bell County 39, Rockcastle County 6

Boyd County 49, Greenup County 7

Bracken County 40, Gallatin County 6

Christian Academy-Louisville 62, DeSales 7

Conner 53, Boone County 14

Cooper 42, Dixie Heights 13

Crittenden County 45, Todd County Central 8

Danville 41, Southern 7

East Carter 41, Bath County 6

Elizabethtown 41, Marion County 36

Fleming County 43, Lewis County 0

Franklin County 34, Spencer County 33

Franklin-Simpson 56, Calloway County 34

Frederick Douglass 14, Male 0

Fulton City 42, Caverna 40

George Rogers Clark 34, Henderson County 14

Glasgow 64, Butler County 12

Green County 30, Metcalfe County 14

Hart County 43, Adair County 14

Henry County 24, Carroll County 20

Highlands 31, Covington Catholic 28

Holy Cross 39, Frankfort 0

Iroquois 28, Dayton 22

John Hardin 48, Bethlehem 16

Johnson Central 37, Corbin 34

Larue County 35, Edmonson County 12

Lawrence County 41, Mason County 13

Letcher County Central 48, Estill County 32

Lexington Christian 42, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 13

Lincoln County 33, Wayne County 15

Madison Southern 35, East Jessamine 21

Mayfield 52, Caldwell County 0

McCracken County 59, Hopkinsville 56

Middlesboro 58, Harlan 0

Murray 56, Webster County 0

Newport Central Catholic 28, Campbell County 21

Nicholas County 40, Fairview 8

North Bullitt 41, Moore 0

North Laurel 19, Collins 14

Owensboro 62, Marshall County 7

Paducah Tilghman 35, Logan County 27

Powell County 48, Magoffin County 40

Prestonsburg 45, Knott County Central 7

Raceland 35, Hazard 14

Ridgeview 41, Paintsville 0

Russellville 56, Ballard Memorial 13

Sayre 34, Holy Cross 20

Scott County 49, Anderson County 0

Shelby County 18, Holmes 8

Somerset 49, Clinton County 6

South Laurel 28, Perry County Central 7

South Pittsburg 69, Christian County 8

South Warren 55, Meade County 3

St. Xavier 17, Boyle County 14

St. Xavier 17, Trinity 14

Taylor County 28, Nelson County 21

Union County 42, Hopkins County Central 22

Valley 52, Waggener 6

Warren East 30, Allen County-Scottsville 14

Woodford County 52, South Oldham 12

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Kentucky