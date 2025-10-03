Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - October 3, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as St. Xavier travels to take on Boyle County, and St. Xavier (OH) hosts Trinity.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - October 3, 2025
Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - October 3
There are 14 Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Caverna vs Fulton County, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Raceland vs Hazard, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourKHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - October 3
There are 16 Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Lexington Christian vs W.E.B. DuBois Academy, starts at 12:00 PM. The final game, Pike County Central vs Shelby Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on ourKHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - October 3
There are 23 Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Larue County vs Edmonson County, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Christian Academy-Louisville vs DeSales at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 3A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - October 3
There are 24 Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Spencer County vs Franklin County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Xavier vs Boyle County at 7:30 PM. The final game, Taylor County vs Nelson County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - October 3
There are 15 Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Marshall County vs Owensboro, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Cooper vs Dixie Heights at 7:00 PM. The final game, Collins vs North Laurel, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - October 3
There are 10 Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Central Hardin vs Daviess County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Trinity vs St. Xavier at 7:00 PM. The final game, Henderson County vs George Rogers Clark, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
