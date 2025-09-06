High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

Sayre's Jordan Backers (44) and AJ Corrigan (26) couldn't stop KCD quarterback Caden Long (9) from scoring one of his four touchdowns. The Bearcats defeated the defending 2024 Class A state champ Spartans 31-28 in Lexington, Kentucky during the KHSAA Class A high school football season opener. August 22, 2025
Sayre's Jordan Backers (44) and AJ Corrigan (26) couldn't stop KCD quarterback Caden Long (9) from scoring one of his four touchdowns. The Bearcats defeated the defending 2024 Class A state champ Spartans 31-28 in Lexington, Kentucky during the KHSAA Class A high school football season opener. August 22, 2025 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this week.

Adair County 55, Casey County 14

Apollo 21, Owensboro Catholic 28

Archbishop Moeller 24, Trinity 21

Atherton 28, Mercer County 7

Ballard Memorial 0, Massac County 42

Bardstown 35, John Hardin 13

Beechwood 48, Dixie Heights 7

Bell County 44, Wayne County 10

Bethlehem 21, Seneca 20

Bishop Brossart 55, St. Henry 3

Boone County 0, Newport Central Catholic 40

Boyd County 20, East Carter 34

Boyle County 7, Lexington Catholic 17

Breckinridge County 15, Bullitt Central 28

Bullitt East 44, North Bullitt 14

Butler County 52, Todd County Central 0

Calloway County 48, Fulton County 14

Campbell County 13, Highlands 41

Carroll County 41, Grant County 6

Central 6, Butler 0

Central Hardin 40, Warren East 0

Christian Academy-Louisville 47, Lexington Christian 7

Christian County 12, McKenzie 42

Clermont Northeastern 15, Holy Cross 45

Clinton County 20, McCreary Central 34

Collins 43, Shelby County 0

Cooper 20, Ryle 13

Covington Catholic 62, Simon Kenton 15

Crittenden County 27, Webster County 8

Danville 41, Anderson County 13

Daviess County 0, Owensboro 40

Dayton 6, Owen County 48

DeSales 28, Holy Cross 20

East Jessamine 21, Paul Laurence Dunbar 27

Eastern 0, Fairdale 6

Elizabethtown 34, Larue County 14

Eminence 0, Paintsville 14

Fairview 38, Berea 0

Fern Creek 49, Moore 8

Fleming County 20, Mason County 36

Fort Campbell 55, Fort Knox 18

Frankfort 0, Williamsburg 1

Franklin County 62, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Franklin-Simpson 35, Lafayette 7

Gallatin County 6, Newport 35

Glasgow 14, Monroe County 3

Great Crossing 14, Woodford County 42

Green County 48, Holmes 12

Greenup County 9, Portsmouth 24

Greenwood 19, South Warren 33

Grayson County 7, McLean County 24

Hancock County 45, Ohio County 0

Harlan County 48, East Ridge 18

Hart County 62, Caverna 14

Henderson County 19, Henry Clay 16

Henry County 56, Western Hills 23

Highlands Latin 55, Campbell County 13

Holmes 12, Green County 48

Holy Cross 45, Clermont Northeastern 15

Hopkins County Central 14, Madisonville-North Hopkins 73

Iroquois 21, Trimble County 8

Jackson 32, Ballard 10

Jackson County 8, Jellico 14

Kentucky Country Day 29, Spencer County 21

Knott County Central 36, Lynn Camp 30

Knox Central 6, South Laurel 48

Leslie County 33, Powell County 37

Letcher County Central 55, Shelby Valley 13

Lewis County 7, Nicholas County 54

Lincoln County 27, West Jessamine 14

Lloyd Memorial 40, Conner 27

Logan County 45, Russellville 0

Ludlow 28, Walton-Verona 33

Madison Central 32, Madison Southern 7

Madisonville-North Hopkins 73, Hopkins County Central 14

Male 7, St. Xavier 38

Marion County 19, Washington County 0

Marshall County 28, Trigg County 27

Martin County High School 48, Betsy Layne 18

Mayfield 29, Paducah Tilghman 55

McCracken County 65, Northeast 26

Meade County 0, Taylor County 20

Muhlenberg County 30, Edmonson County 25

Murray 32, Graves County 14

Nelson County 55, Thomas Nelson 7

North Hardin 14, Pulaski County 28

North Oldham 28, Oldham County 34

Northeast 26, McCracken County 65

Paris 35, Pineville 22

Paul Laurence Dunbar 27, East Jessamine 21

Pikeville 35, Raceland 27

Rockcastle County 48, Whitley County 20

Russell 35, West Carter 0

Scott County 35, Bowling Green 28

Shawnee 28, Western 18

Somerset 35, Southwestern 7

South Oldham 41, Tates Creek 24

Southern 12, Valley 28

Union County 46, Caldwell County 22

Warren Central 34, Allen County-Scottsville 13

