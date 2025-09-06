Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this week.
Adair County 55, Casey County 14
Apollo 21, Owensboro Catholic 28
Archbishop Moeller 24, Trinity 21
Atherton 28, Mercer County 7
Ballard Memorial 0, Massac County 42
Bardstown 35, John Hardin 13
Beechwood 48, Dixie Heights 7
Bell County 44, Wayne County 10
Bethlehem 21, Seneca 20
Bishop Brossart 55, St. Henry 3
Boone County 0, Newport Central Catholic 40
Boyd County 20, East Carter 34
Boyle County 7, Lexington Catholic 17
Breckinridge County 15, Bullitt Central 28
Bullitt East 44, North Bullitt 14
Butler County 52, Todd County Central 0
Calloway County 48, Fulton County 14
Campbell County 13, Highlands 41
Carroll County 41, Grant County 6
Central 6, Butler 0
Central Hardin 40, Warren East 0
Christian Academy-Louisville 47, Lexington Christian 7
Christian County 12, McKenzie 42
Clermont Northeastern 15, Holy Cross 45
Clinton County 20, McCreary Central 34
Collins 43, Shelby County 0
Cooper 20, Ryle 13
Covington Catholic 62, Simon Kenton 15
Crittenden County 27, Webster County 8
Danville 41, Anderson County 13
Daviess County 0, Owensboro 40
Dayton 6, Owen County 48
DeSales 28, Holy Cross 20
East Jessamine 21, Paul Laurence Dunbar 27
Eastern 0, Fairdale 6
Elizabethtown 34, Larue County 14
Eminence 0, Paintsville 14
Fairview 38, Berea 0
Fern Creek 49, Moore 8
Fleming County 20, Mason County 36
Fort Campbell 55, Fort Knox 18
Frankfort 0, Williamsburg 1
Franklin County 62, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
Franklin-Simpson 35, Lafayette 7
Gallatin County 6, Newport 35
Glasgow 14, Monroe County 3
Great Crossing 14, Woodford County 42
Green County 48, Holmes 12
Greenup County 9, Portsmouth 24
Greenwood 19, South Warren 33
Grayson County 7, McLean County 24
Hancock County 45, Ohio County 0
Harlan County 48, East Ridge 18
Hart County 62, Caverna 14
Henderson County 19, Henry Clay 16
Henry County 56, Western Hills 23
Holmes 12, Green County 48
Holy Cross 45, Clermont Northeastern 15
Hopkins County Central 14, Madisonville-North Hopkins 73
Iroquois 21, Trimble County 8
Jackson 32, Ballard 10
Jackson County 8, Jellico 14
Jellico 14, Jackson County 8
Kentucky Country Day 29, Spencer County 21
Knott County Central 36, Lynn Camp 30
Knox Central 6, South Laurel 48
Leslie County 33, Powell County 37
Letcher County Central 55, Shelby Valley 13
Lewis County 7, Nicholas County 54
Lexington Catholic 17, Boyle County 7
Lincoln County 27, West Jessamine 14
Lloyd Memorial 40, Conner 27
Logan County 45, Russellville 0
Ludlow 28, Walton-Verona 33
Madison Central 32, Madison Southern 7
Madisonville-North Hopkins 73, Hopkins County Central 14
Male 7, St. Xavier 38
Marion County 19, Washington County 0
Marshall County 28, Trigg County 27
Martin County High School 48, Betsy Layne 18
Mason County 36, Fleming County 20
Mayfield 29, Paducah Tilghman 55
McCracken County 65, Northeast 26
McCreary Central 34, Clinton County 20
McKenzie 42, Christian County 12
McLean County 24, Grayson County 7
Meade County 0, Taylor County 20
Monroe County 3, Glasgow 14
Moore 8, Fern Creek 49
Muhlenberg County 30, Edmonson County 25
Murray 32, Graves County 14
Nelson County 55, Thomas Nelson 7
Newport Central Catholic 40, Boone County 0
Nicholas County 54, Lewis County 7
North Hardin 14, Pulaski County 28
North Oldham 28, Oldham County 34
Northeast 26, McCracken County 65
Ohio County 0, Hancock County 45
Oldham County 34, North Oldham 28
Owen County 48, Dayton 6
Owensboro 40, Daviess County 0
Owensboro Catholic 28, Apollo 21
Paducah Tilghman 55, Mayfield 29
Paintsville 14, Eminence 0
Paris 35, Pineville 22
Paul Laurence Dunbar 27, East Jessamine 21
Pikeville 35, Raceland 27
Portsmouth 24, Greenup County 9
Powell County 37, Leslie County 33
Pulaski County 28, North Hardin 14
Rockcastle County 48, Whitley County 20
Russell 35, West Carter 0
Russellville 0, Logan County 45
Scott County 35, Bowling Green 28
Shawnee 28, Western 18
Shelby Valley 13, Letcher County Central 55
Simon Kenton 15, Covington Catholic 62
Somerset 35, Southwestern 7
South Laurel 48, Knox Central 6
South Oldham 41, Tates Creek 24
South Warren 33, Greenwood 19
Southern 12, Valley 28
Southwestern 7, Somerset 35
Spencer County 21, Kentucky Country Day 29
St. Henry 3, Bishop Brossart 55
St. Xavier 38, Male 7
Taylor County 20, Meade County 0
Thomas Nelson 7, Nelson County 55
Todd County Central 0, Butler County 52
Trigg County 27, Marshall County 28
Trinity 21, Archbishop Moeller 24
Union County 46, Caldwell County 22
Valley 28, Southern 12
Walton-Verona 33, Ludlow 28
Warren Central 34, Allen County-Scottsville 13
Warren East 0, Central Hardin 40
Washington County 0, Marion County 19
Wayne County 10, Bell County 44
Webster County 8, Crittenden County 27
West Carter 0, Russell 35
West Jessamine 14, Lincoln County 27
Western 18, Shawnee 28
Western Hills 23, Henry County 56
Whitley County 20, Rockcastle County 48
Williamsburg 1, Frankfort 0
Woodford County 42, Great Crossing 14
