High School

Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 29, 2025

Lexington Christian, Bowling Green and Campbellsville all join the Top 25 this week

Chris Adams

Frederick Douglass High School's Dakari Talbert (6) tries to run against the Trinity defense during KHSAA Class 6A football Friday, August 29, 2025 at R.W. Marshall Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
Frederick Douglass High School's Dakari Talbert (6) tries to run against the Trinity defense during KHSAA Class 6A football Friday, August 29, 2025 at R.W. Marshall Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Approaching the final regular-season Friday of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season, the state rankings have basically remained the same throughout the Top 20. Highlands hopped over Boyle County to No. 5, after taking down No. 14 Scott County in convincing fashion.

The back end saw major activity. No. 22 Kentucky Country Day dropped out of the rankings after losing to Campbellsville, moving Ballard into the slot after its defeat of Eastern. No. 24 Bryan Station and No. 25 Madisonville-North Hopkins fell from the list, while a new face appeared at No. 24. Bowling Green, like Ballard, has played a gauntlet of ranked teams, making them worthy of a No. 24 ranking.

1. Trinity (6A) [8-2]

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: vs. Great Crossing

2. St. Xavier (6A) [6-3]

Previous ranking: 2

Next up: vs. Madison Central

3. South Warren (6A) [9-0]

Previous ranking: 3

Next up: vs. Logan County

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [9-0]

Previous ranking: 4

Next up: @ Fern Creek

5. Highlands (4A) [8-2]

Previous ranking: 6

Next up: vs. Greenup County

6. Boyle County (4A) [8-1]

Previous ranking: 5

Next up: @ Frederick Douglass

7. Covington Catholic (4A) [7-3]

Previous ranking: 7

Next up: vs. Boyd County (playoff game, Nov. 7)

8. DuPont Manual (6A) [7-2]

Previous ranking: 8

Next up: vs. Male

9. Woodford County (5A) [8-1]

Previous ranking: 9

Next up: @ Ballard

10. Johnson Central (4A) [10-0]

Previous ranking: 10

Next up: vs. Harrison County (playoff game, Nov. 7)

11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [6-3]

Previous ranking: 11

Next up: vs. Boyle County

12. Ryle (6A) [6-3]

Previous ranking: 12

Next up: vs. Dixie Heights

13. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [8-1]

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: vs. Christian County

14. Scott County (5A) [7-3]

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: vs. Conner (playoff game, Nov. 7)

15. Male (6A) [6-3]

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: @ DuPont Manual

16. Franklin County (4A) [9-0]

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: vs. Bowling Green

17. Cooper (5A) [6-3]

Previous ranking: 17

Next up: @ Simon Kenton

18. Madison Central (6A) [6-3]

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: @ St. Xavier

19. Owensboro (5A) [7-2]

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: vs. Henderson County

20. Pulaski County (5A) [7-2]

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: @ Bell County

21. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [8-1]

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: vs. Elizabethtown

22. Ballard (6A) [4-5]

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: vs. Woodford County

23. Lexington Christian (2A) [6-3]

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park

24. Bowling Green (5A) [4-5]

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: @ Franklin County

25. Campbellsville (1A) [8-1]

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next up: vs. Adair County

Published
Chris Adams
CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Kentucky