Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 29, 2025
Approaching the final regular-season Friday of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season, the state rankings have basically remained the same throughout the Top 20. Highlands hopped over Boyle County to No. 5, after taking down No. 14 Scott County in convincing fashion.
The back end saw major activity. No. 22 Kentucky Country Day dropped out of the rankings after losing to Campbellsville, moving Ballard into the slot after its defeat of Eastern. No. 24 Bryan Station and No. 25 Madisonville-North Hopkins fell from the list, while a new face appeared at No. 24. Bowling Green, like Ballard, has played a gauntlet of ranked teams, making them worthy of a No. 24 ranking.
1. Trinity (6A) [8-2]
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: vs. Great Crossing
2. St. Xavier (6A) [6-3]
Previous ranking: 2
Next up: vs. Madison Central
3. South Warren (6A) [9-0]
Previous ranking: 3
Next up: vs. Logan County
4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [9-0]
Previous ranking: 4
Next up: @ Fern Creek
5. Highlands (4A) [8-2]
Previous ranking: 6
Next up: vs. Greenup County
6. Boyle County (4A) [8-1]
Previous ranking: 5
Next up: @ Frederick Douglass
7. Covington Catholic (4A) [7-3]
Previous ranking: 7
Next up: vs. Boyd County (playoff game, Nov. 7)
8. DuPont Manual (6A) [7-2]
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: vs. Male
9. Woodford County (5A) [8-1]
Previous ranking: 9
Next up: @ Ballard
10. Johnson Central (4A) [10-0]
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: vs. Harrison County (playoff game, Nov. 7)
11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [6-3]
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: vs. Boyle County
12. Ryle (6A) [6-3]
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: vs. Dixie Heights
13. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [8-1]
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: vs. Christian County
14. Scott County (5A) [7-3]
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: vs. Conner (playoff game, Nov. 7)
15. Male (6A) [6-3]
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: @ DuPont Manual
16. Franklin County (4A) [9-0]
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: vs. Bowling Green
17. Cooper (5A) [6-3]
Previous ranking: 17
Next up: @ Simon Kenton
18. Madison Central (6A) [6-3]
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: @ St. Xavier
19. Owensboro (5A) [7-2]
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: vs. Henderson County
20. Pulaski County (5A) [7-2]
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: @ Bell County
21. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [8-1]
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: vs. Elizabethtown
22. Ballard (6A) [4-5]
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: vs. Woodford County
23. Lexington Christian (2A) [6-3]
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park
24. Bowling Green (5A) [4-5]
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: @ Franklin County
25. Campbellsville (1A) [8-1]
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Next up: vs. Adair County