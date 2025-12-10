High School

Kentucky High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Kentucky girls high school basketball final score from December 9, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Mercy tries to score past Cooper in the first half Thursday during the girls’ basketball Sweet 16 tournament in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. March 13, 2025
Mercy tries to score past Cooper in the first half Thursday during the girls’ basketball Sweet 16 tournament in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. March 13, 2025 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kentucky high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Kentucky high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Anderson County 52, Lexington Catholic 11

Apollo 62, Hopkinsville 53

Assumption 67, Frederick Douglass 35

Atherton 46, Doss 35

Augusta 48, St. Patrick 27

Ballard Memorial 51, St. Mary 37

Barbourville 54, Owsley County 51

Barren County 62, Russellville 46

Bath County 69, Lewis County 55

Beechwood 56, St. Henry 45

Belfry 64, East Ridge 29

Bell County 68, Harlan 38

Bethlehem 68, Washington County 41

Bluegrass United 61, Williamsburg 28

Boyle County 47, Casey County 31

Bracken County 78, Scott 42

Bryan Station 54, Garrard County 44

Burgin 56, Trinity Christian 26

Butler 53, Central 40

Butler County 71, Hancock County 58

Calloway County 52, Graves County 40

Campbellsville 64, Hart County 38

Collins 64, Boone County 47

Conner 59, Paul Laurence Dunbar 50

Corbin 66, Pineville 46

Crittenden County 56, McCracken County 49

Cumberland County 55, Russell County 47

Danville 64, Mercer County 55

Danville Christian 65, Bardstown 50

DuPont Manual 59, Pleasure Ridge Park 33

East Carter 72, Russell 39

Edmonson County 66, Franklin-Simpson 60

Elizabethtown 84, John Hardin 68

Fairdale 68, Moore 20

Fern Creek 57, Male 36

Fleming County 68, Montgomery County 49

Franklin County 65, George Rogers Clark 32

Fulton City 43, Murray 39

Grace James 36, Brown 26

Grant County 51, Scott County 50

Grayson County 52, Ohio County 27

Great Crossing 55, Woodford County 52

Green County 65, Marion County 46

Greenup County 69, Rowan County 38

Halls 57, Fulton County 37

Harrison County 63, Holmes 30

Hickman County 68, Christian Fellowship 27

Holy Cross 62, Portland Christian 21

Hopkins County Central 72, Dawson Springs 19

Iroquois 63, Waggener 33

Jackson City 51, Wolfe County 15

Johnson Central 57, Magoffin County 28

Knott County Central 47, Breathitt County 41

Lafayette 62, Madison Southern 60

Lawrence County 59, Elliott County 2

Letcher County Central 87, Cordia 23

Lexington Christian 52, Tates Creek 51

Livingston Central 88, Lyon County 49

Logan County 53, Warren East 43

Ludlow 59, Oldham County 58

Lynn Camp 66, Middlesboro 15

Madisonville-North Hopkins 61, Caldwell County 56

Martin County 57, Betsy Layne 49

McLean County 66, Union County 42

Metcalfe County 48, South Warren 22

Monroe County 73, Clinton County 51

North Hardin 43, Bowling Green 31

North Oldham 53, Owen County 46

Oneida Baptist Institute 65, Somerset Christian School 48

Owensboro Catholic 80, Sacred Heart 41

Pikeville 49, Central - Wise 42

Raceland 71, Tolsia 33

Sayre 52, Berea 34

Shawnee 32, Southern 21

Simon Kenton 57, West Jessamine 44

South Laurel 67, Harlan County 33

South Oldham 65, Ballard 34

Spencer County 66, Eastern 30

Taylor County 66, Wayne County 38

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Kentucky