The 2025 Kentucky high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Kentucky high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
Anderson County 52, Lexington Catholic 11
Apollo 62, Hopkinsville 53
Assumption 67, Frederick Douglass 35
Atherton 46, Doss 35
Augusta 48, St. Patrick 27
Ballard Memorial 51, St. Mary 37
Barbourville 54, Owsley County 51
Barren County 62, Russellville 46
Bath County 69, Lewis County 55
Beechwood 56, St. Henry 45
Belfry 64, East Ridge 29
Bell County 68, Harlan 38
Bethlehem 68, Washington County 41
Bluegrass United 61, Williamsburg 28
Boyle County 47, Casey County 31
Bracken County 78, Scott 42
Bryan Station 54, Garrard County 44
Burgin 56, Trinity Christian 26
Butler 53, Central 40
Butler County 71, Hancock County 58
Calloway County 52, Graves County 40
Campbellsville 64, Hart County 38
Collins 64, Boone County 47
Conner 59, Paul Laurence Dunbar 50
Corbin 66, Pineville 46
Crittenden County 56, McCracken County 49
Cumberland County 55, Russell County 47
Danville 64, Mercer County 55
Danville Christian 65, Bardstown 50
DuPont Manual 59, Pleasure Ridge Park 33
East Carter 72, Russell 39
Edmonson County 66, Franklin-Simpson 60
Elizabethtown 84, John Hardin 68
Fairdale 68, Moore 20
Fern Creek 57, Male 36
Fleming County 68, Montgomery County 49
Franklin County 65, George Rogers Clark 32
Fulton City 43, Murray 39
Grace James 36, Brown 26
Grant County 51, Scott County 50
Grayson County 52, Ohio County 27
Great Crossing 55, Woodford County 52
Green County 65, Marion County 46
Greenup County 69, Rowan County 38
Halls 57, Fulton County 37
Harrison County 63, Holmes 30
Hickman County 68, Christian Fellowship 27
Holy Cross 62, Portland Christian 21
Hopkins County Central 72, Dawson Springs 19
Iroquois 63, Waggener 33
Jackson City 51, Wolfe County 15
Johnson Central 57, Magoffin County 28
Knott County Central 47, Breathitt County 41
Lafayette 62, Madison Southern 60
Lawrence County 59, Elliott County 2
Letcher County Central 87, Cordia 23
Lexington Christian 52, Tates Creek 51
Livingston Central 88, Lyon County 49
Logan County 53, Warren East 43
Ludlow 59, Oldham County 58
Lynn Camp 66, Middlesboro 15
Madisonville-North Hopkins 61, Caldwell County 56
Martin County 57, Betsy Layne 49
McLean County 66, Union County 42
Metcalfe County 48, South Warren 22
Monroe County 73, Clinton County 51
North Hardin 43, Bowling Green 31
North Oldham 53, Owen County 46
Oneida Baptist Institute 65, Somerset Christian School 48
Owensboro Catholic 80, Sacred Heart 41
Pikeville 49, Central - Wise 42
Raceland 71, Tolsia 33
Sayre 52, Berea 34
Shawnee 32, Southern 21
Simon Kenton 57, West Jessamine 44
South Laurel 67, Harlan County 33
South Oldham 65, Ballard 34
Spencer County 66, Eastern 30
Taylor County 66, Wayne County 38