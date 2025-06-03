Kentucky high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 KHSAA state matchups and game times
Henderson County has been in the all-classification Kentucky high school state softball championship game in each of the past two seasons, winning it all in 2024.
Can the Colonels do it again in June?
Starting Friday, the KHSAA state tournament opens at sites around the state - with Henderson County involved in perhaps the most intriguing matchup.
Led by senior Anna Kemp in the circle, the Colonels face North Laurel in the first round. These two programs met for the state championship a year ago - won 11-0 by Henderson County in five innings.
Kemp led Henderson County to a fifth consecutive regional title last week, hitting a walk-off home run in the eighth inning as the Colonels topped Livingston Central, 5-4, in the championship game.
