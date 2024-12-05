High School

Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: Championship game scores (12/6/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Kentucky high school football scores from the final round of the 2024 playoffs

Ben Dagg

Kentucky Country Day's Piece Bahm (1) breaks up a pass intended for Campbellsville High School's Cross Watson (11) in the second half as the Bearcats defense stopped No.1 Campbellsville Friday night during KHSAA football Oct. 25, 2024. KCD won 20-18.
The 2024 Kentucky high school football playoffs wrap up Friday and Saturday night with final matchups across the state, including Paducah Tilghman vs. Franklin County.

Another big Saturday night game will be Bowling Green vs Cooper.

The Cooper Jaguars have had a perfect season on paper, while Bowling Green has only lost twice. This matchup is bound to produce fireworks this weekend.

You can follow all of the KHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.

Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, final matchups, game times

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Kentucky high school football action this weekend:

