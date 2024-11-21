Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: Round 3 scores (11/21/2024)
The 2024 Kentucky high school football playoffs continue Friday night (November 22) with postseason matchups across the state including the top-ranked SBLive team, Boyle County, taking on Covington Catholic in the third round.
Meanwhile, the region 6A playoffs continue with Ryle vs. Central Hardin and Trinity vs. Ballard. Ryle and Trinity the favorites going into these matchups.
You can follow all of the KHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Kentucky high school football action on Friday night:
KENTUCKY KHSAA FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE KENTUCKY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
REGION 6A SCORES | REGION 5A SCORES
REGION 4A SCORES | REGION 3A SCORES
REGION 2A SCORES | REGION 1A SCORES
2024 KENTUCKY FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Kentucky high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH KHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
