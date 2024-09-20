Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/20/2024)
The 2024 Kentucky high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state on Friday night (September 20), including Male vs Trinity as well as Beechwood vs Covington Catholic.
The Boyle County Rebels showed their quality as they entered the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings last week at No. 20 and rose to No. 19 in this week after an imposing 56-26 victory against Scott County. They look to continue their undefeated season as they take on Taylor County Friday night.
You can follow all of the KHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Kentucky high school football action on Friday night.
