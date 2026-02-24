Miami Public Schools Reveal New Head Football Coach
Miami Public Schools in Oklahoma announced its new leader for the football team Monday evening.
Daniel Chamberlain has been hired as the Wardogs’ new head coach. Chamberlain replaces Zach Gardner, who left Miami High School after eight seasons to coach at Wyandotte.
Chamberlain previously served as an analyst and assistant coach at Bristow Public Schools, where he was an integral part of the Pirates’ football program.
“He has helped improve the [Bristow] program with a significant increase in offensive production and in-game problem-solving,” noted in a release from Miami Public Schools.
Chamberlain was also an assistant at Owasso High School under head coach Bill Blankenship.
“During his time at Owasso, he was part of a high-level program known for discipline, preparation and a culture of winning,” the release noted. “Beyond the field, Chamberlain is committed to growing the game of football and investing in leadership development. He hosts a pair of football-focused podcasts where he connects with coaches and shares insights on program building, culture and player development. His passion for the profession extends beyond Friday nights and into mentoring the next generation of leaders.”
Chamberlain has also served in the U.S. Army National Guard for the last 20 years, and his experiences “have shaped his leadership style, emphasizing discipline, resilience, teamwork and service – values he brings to his coaching and daily work with student-athletes,” the release noted.
“We are excited to welcome Daniel to our community, Wardog Football and our Wardog Athletics family,” Athletic Director Rusty Mercer said. “He came highly recommended by a few highly prominent Oklahoma High School football coaches. He shared an exciting and clear vision with our committee for Wardog Football from our high school program all the way down to youth football. We look forward to the impact he will have on our athletes and football program.”
Chamberlain inherits a Wardogs’ squad that went 2-8 last season. Miami, however, is a couple of seasons removed from an 8-3 record and a playoff appearance in 2024.
“I’m deeply appreciative of the administration and community for the opportunity to serve as head football coach at Miami,” Chamberlain said. “This isn’t just about the game. It’s about developing disciplined, resilient young men who represent their school and community the right way. I’m looking forward to connecting with our players, families, staff and all those invested in our future. The foundation is here. The work starts today.”
Gardner compiled a 29-52 record at Miami, but the Wardogs racked up 25 wins the previous three seasons and notched playoff victories in the past few years. Before that, Miami last reached the postseason in 2008 under former coach Chris Risenhoover.
