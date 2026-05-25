Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - May 25, 2026

What an incredible week in national high school softball action, as the rankings featured four newcomers to the Top 25.

Lake Creek out of Texas remained in the No. 1 position for another week, moving a step closer to capturing both a national title and state crown in the process. The previous No. 2 team, Thompson of Alabama, was stunned in the Class 7A finals by Hewitt-Trussville.

One of the top teams in the country secured a piece of history, as Orange Beach became the first Alabama high school to capture six consecutive state championships when they bested Plainview.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - May 25, 2026

1. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 37-1

Previous rank: No. 1

The Lions are engaged in a series with Liberty Hill in the UIL Texas Softball Championships. The two are squaring off in the Class 5A, Division 2 semifinals. Lake Creek has won its last 24 games overall, and has allowed a total of 93 runs this year.

2. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 38-0

Previous rank: No. 3

It has been nothing short of an incredible and historic run for the Spartans, as they are allowing under an earned run per game. On the flip side of all that, South Warren has plated 498 runs on the season.

3. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 39-4

Previous rank: No. 4

The showdown many were anticipating was dashed by Aledo, as they upset Melissa in the Class 5A, Division 1 semifinals. Barbers Hill, meanwhile, needs to take care of Leander to secure a spot in the championship round opposite Aledo.

4. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 46-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Behind a 6-0 victory over Plainview, the Makos capped off another championship run, winning the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A State Softball Championship. The lone loss Orange Beach suffered came to South Warren in out-of-state competition. They allowed just two total runs in the postseason.

5. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 37-1

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cavaliers clinched a sixth consecutive Louisiana High School Athlet Association Division III Select State Championship when they defeated Parkview Baptist for the title.

6. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 36-5

Previous rank: No. 8

The Tigers find themselves set for a marquee matchup against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo in the UIL Texas Softball Championships Class 6A, Division 2 semifinals. They advanced with a sweep over Clear Creek.

7. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 28-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Winners of 22 in a row, the Cougars are deep in CIF Southern Section Softball tournament play. They recently defeated Notre Dame, 8-0, and have surrendered just 25 runs on the year.

8. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 27-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Up now for the unbeaten Cougars is action in the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Championships, as they are coming off four consecutive shutout wins, highlighted by a 40-run output vs. Meadowdale.

9. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 24-1

Previous rank: No. 11

The Panthers finished off the season with a lengthy win streak, besting Bishop Manogue, 4-0, in the finals of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament. The lone loss on the year came to Arbor View, 4-3, back in late March, as they would avenge that defeat three times over.

10. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 31-0

Previous rank: No. 12

The top team in South Carolina high school softball, the War Eagles remain focused on securing another state title after winning the Lower State championship with a win vs. South Florence. They will now play AC Flora in the Class 4A finals.

11. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 34-5-1

Previous rank: No. 14

The Panthers have bounced back from a late loss, looking to secure a Texas state softball championship in Class 6A, D1.

12. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 25-0

Previous rank: No. 16

North Carolina High School Athletic Association has not been an issue for the Warriors, as they blasted South Iredell, 10-2, to reach the Class 7A finals.

13. Chariho (Wood River Junction, Rhode Island)

Record: 20-0.

Previous rank: No. 17

Make it five straight games allowing either zero or just one run by the Chargers, as they have yet to be tested this season. The top team in Rhode Island features .500 hitter Emily Popwich, with Maddie Dorgan not far behind.

14. Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Record: 31-1

Previous rank: No. 22

In a thriller last time out, the RedHawks clipped Lake Central, 2-1 in nine innings. The loss was just the second on the year for Lake Central.

15. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 46-3-2

Previous rank: No. 2

The season came to an end for the Warriors with a surprising pair of losses to Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 7A Alabama High School Athletic Association Softball Playoffs championship round. Thompson suffered 11-0 and 2-1 losses.

16. Coral Springs Charter (Coral Springs, Florida)

Record: 21-4

Previous rank: No. 23

The Panthers, led by eighth-grader Alyson Vincze and junior Courtney Wahlbrink, are set for a matchup with McKeel Academy in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A State Tournament semifinals.

17. Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, California)

Record: 27-3

Previous rank: No. 24

The Crusaders took care of Rancho Bernardo as the No. 1 seed in the CIF San Diego Section Upper Open Division second round, advancing to the championship round with either a rematch vs. Rancho Bernardo or Del Norte.

18. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 33-3

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cardinals were stunned in the semifinal round of the UIL Texas Softball Championships by Aledo, ending any hopes of a showdown vs. Barbers Hill.

19. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 27-1

Previous rank: No. 13

The Bruins were defeated by Vanden in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, 4-3, suffering their first loss of the year.

20. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California)

Record: 23-8

Previous rank: Unranked

The Lions survived a tight battle with Pacifica in the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs, 1-0. They have won three in a row and seven of eight overall.

21. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 26-3

Previous rank: No. 15

A tough 10-8 loss to Bartow ended the season for Doral Academy in the Class 6A Florida High School Athletic Association Softball State Championships semifinal round.

22. North Penn (Lansdale, Pennsylvania)

Record: 20-1

Previous rank: Unranked

Winners of nine in a row, the Knights are 18-1 in conference play and a perfect 11-0 at home this season.

23. Destiny Christian Academy (Sacramento, California)

Record: 27-0

Previous rank: Unranked

The Lions have allowed just 26 runs in 27 games, which allows easy math to be had. They knocked off Dixon in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Softball Playoffs, 10-0.

24. Hernando (Hernando, Mississippi)

Record: 32-5

Previous rank: Unranked

Behind a 9-7 victory over previously-ranked Ocean Springs, the Tigers leap into the Top 25. They have lost just once - the second game of the best-of-three vs. Ocean Springs - since late March.

25. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 33-5

Previous rank: No. 21

Katy was too much for Kingwood in the UIL Texas softball playoffs, as they had the season come to an end following a 6-2 loss in eight innings and 4-0 setback.

Dropped out: No. 18. Wetumpka (Wetumpka, Alabama); No. 19. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California); No. 20. Queen Creek (Queen Creek, Arizona); No. 25. Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Mississippi)