Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 39 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights some of Kentucky's top teams as No. 14 Scott County travels to face No. 6 Highlands, and No. 5 Boyle County hosts Wayne County.
Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 39 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Henry Clay vs Tates Creek, starts at 6:30 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Wayne County vs Boyle County at 7:30 PM. The final game, Holmes vs Lewis County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:
Adair County vs Butler County
Anderson County vs Woodford County
Bath County vs Fleming County
Beechwood vs Bracken County
Bell County vs Clay County
Berea vs Frankfort
Bourbon County vs Pendleton County
Boyle County vs Wayne County
Breathitt County vs Jackson County
Bryan Station vs Madison Central
Casey County vs Lexington Catholic
Corbin vs Perry County Central
East Jessamine vs Montgomery County
Eminence vs Sayre
Estill County vs Powell County
Fairview vs Paris
Frederick Douglass vs George Rogers Clark
Garrard County vs Mercer County
Greenup County vs Rowan County
Harlan vs Williamsburg
Harlan County vs Whitley County
Harrison County vs Middlesboro
Hazard vs Pikeville
Henry Clay vs Tates Creek
Highlands vs Scott County
Holmes vs Lewis County
Knox Central vs Rockcastle County
Lafayette vs Paul Laurence Dunbar
Lawrence County vs Magoffin County
Lexington Christian vs Washington County
Lincoln County vs Russell County
Lynn Camp vs Pineville
McCreary Central vs Somerset
Morgan County vs West Carter
Nicholas County vs Raceland
North Laurel vs South Laurel
Pulaski County vs Southwestern
Shelby County vs Western Hills
West Jessamine vs Madison Southern
