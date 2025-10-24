High School

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Lexington metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

CJ Vafiadis

Lexington Catholic Knights vs Highlands Bluebirds - Aug 23, 2024
Lexington Catholic Knights vs Highlands Bluebirds - Aug 23, 2024 / Wayne Litmer

There are 39 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights some of Kentucky's top teams as No. 14 Scott County travels to face No. 6 Highlands, and No. 5 Boyle County hosts Wayne County.

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 39 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Henry Clay vs Tates Creek, starts at 6:30 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Wayne County vs Boyle County at 7:30 PM. The final game, Holmes vs Lewis County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:

Adair County vs Butler County

Anderson County vs Woodford County

Bath County vs Fleming County

Beechwood vs Bracken County

Bell County vs Clay County

Berea vs Frankfort

Bourbon County vs Pendleton County

Boyle County vs Wayne County

Breathitt County vs Jackson County

Bryan Station vs Madison Central

Casey County vs Lexington Catholic

Corbin vs Perry County Central

East Jessamine vs Montgomery County

Eminence vs Sayre

Estill County vs Powell County

Fairview vs Paris

Frederick Douglass vs George Rogers Clark

Garrard County vs Mercer County

Greenup County vs Rowan County

Harlan vs Williamsburg

Harlan County vs Whitley County

Harrison County vs Middlesboro

Hazard vs Pikeville

Henry Clay vs Tates Creek

Highlands vs Scott County

Holmes vs Lewis County

Knox Central vs Rockcastle County

Lafayette vs Paul Laurence Dunbar

Lawrence County vs Magoffin County

Lexington Christian vs Washington County

Lincoln County vs Russell County

Lynn Camp vs Pineville

McCreary Central vs Somerset

Morgan County vs West Carter

Nicholas County vs Raceland

North Laurel vs South Laurel

Pulaski County vs Southwestern

Shelby County vs Western Hills

Tates Creek vs Henry Clay

West Jessamine vs Madison Southern

View full Lexington metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Kentucky