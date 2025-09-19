Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 41 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Franklin County vs Shelby County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 41 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Somerset vs Green County, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Clinton County vs Casey County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:
Adair County vs Glasgow
Anderson County vs Carroll County
Bell County vs Whitley County
Bethlehem vs Garrard County
Bishop Brossart vs Nicholas County
Bourbon County vs Scott
Bracken County vs Sayre
Breathitt County vs Letcher County Central
Bryan Station vs Tates Creek
Campbellsville vs Hazard
Casey County vs Clinton County
Clay County vs Rowan County
Danville vs Washington County
Dayton vs Western Hills
East Carter vs West Carter
East Jessamine vs Lincoln County
Estill County vs Montgomery County
Fleming County vs Greenup County
Frankfort vs Paintsville
Franklin County vs Shelby County
George Rogers Clark vs St. Francis DeSales
Great Crossing vs Paul Laurence Dunbar
Green County vs Somerset
Harlan vs Berea
Harlan County vs McCreary Central
Harrison County vs Walton-Verona
Henry Clay vs Dixie Heights
Heritage vs Woodford County
Jackson County vs Lynn Camp
Johnson Central vs Pulaski County
Lafayette vs West Jessamine
Lawrence County vs North Laurel
Lexington Catholic vs Lexington Christian
Madison Central vs Scott County
Madison Southern vs Rockcastle County
Magoffin County vs Winfield
Mercer County vs Southwestern
Morgan County vs Pineville
Newport vs Paris
Russell County vs Taylor County
South Laurel vs Wayne County
