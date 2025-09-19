Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

High School

Get Lexington metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through Week 5.

There are 41 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend.

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Franklin County vs Shelby County at 7:00 PM.

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 41 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Somerset vs Green County, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Clinton County vs Casey County, starts at 8:00 PM.

Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:

Adair County vs Glasgow

Anderson County vs Carroll County

Bell County vs Whitley County

Bethlehem vs Garrard County

Bishop Brossart vs Nicholas County

Bourbon County vs Scott

Bracken County vs Sayre

Breathitt County vs Letcher County Central

Bryan Station vs Tates Creek

Campbellsville vs Hazard

Casey County vs Clinton County

Clay County vs Rowan County

Danville vs Washington County

Dayton vs Western Hills

East Carter vs West Carter

East Jessamine vs Lincoln County

Estill County vs Montgomery County

Fleming County vs Greenup County

Frankfort vs Paintsville

Franklin County vs Shelby County

George Rogers Clark vs St. Francis DeSales

Glasgow vs Adair County

Great Crossing vs Paul Laurence Dunbar

Green County vs Somerset

Harlan vs Berea

Harlan County vs McCreary Central

Harrison County vs Walton-Verona

Henry Clay vs Dixie Heights

Heritage vs Woodford County

Jackson County vs Lynn Camp

Johnson Central vs Pulaski County

Lafayette vs West Jessamine

Lawrence County vs North Laurel

Lexington Catholic vs Lexington Christian

Madison Central vs Scott County

Madison Southern vs Rockcastle County

Magoffin County vs Winfield

Mercer County vs Southwestern

Morgan County vs Pineville

Newport vs Paris

Russell County vs Taylor County

South Laurel vs Wayne County

View full Lexington metro scoreboard

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

