High School

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Louisville metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through October 10

CJ Vafiadis

Dixie Heights Colonels vs St. Henry - Aug 28, 2024
Dixie Heights Colonels vs St. Henry - Aug 28, 2024 / Wayne Litmer

There are 39 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights Trinity as they travel to take on Ballard.

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 37 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Boyle County vs Russell County, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Trinity vs Ballard at 7:30 PM. The final game, Owensboro Catholic vs Fort Knox, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:

Atherton vs. Butler

Ballard vs. Trinity

Bardstown vs. Garrard County

Boyle County vs. Russell County

Brown County vs. Switzerland County

Brownstown Central vs. Silver Creek

Bullitt East vs. Fern Creek

Central vs. Christian Academy-Louisville

Charlestown vs. Salem

Clarksville vs. North Harrison

Collins vs. Woodford County

Columbus East vs. Jeffersonville

Corydon Central vs. Madison

Crawford County vs. West Washington

DeSales vs. Western

Doss vs. Waggener

DuPont Manual vs. St. Xavier

Eastern (Indiana) vs. Scottsburg

Eastern (Kentucky) vs. Oldham County

Eminence vs. Frankfort

Floyd Central vs. Jennings County

Fort Knox vs. Owensboro Catholic

Franklin County vs. Grant County

Holy Cross vs. Kentucky Country Day

Iroquois vs. Seneca

Jeffersontown vs. Moore

Lexington Catholic vs. Mercer County

Lexington Christian vs. Shawnee

Ludlow vs. Trimble County

Male vs. Southern

Mitchell vs. Paoli

New Albany vs. Seymour

North Hardin vs. Pleasure Ridge Park

North Harrison vs. Clarksville

North Oldham vs. Valley

Paoli vs. Mitchell

Perry Central vs. Springs Valley

Scott County vs. South Oldham

Shelby County vs. Spencer County

View full Louisville metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Kentucky