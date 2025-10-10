Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 39 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights Trinity as they travel to take on Ballard.
Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 37 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Boyle County vs Russell County, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Trinity vs Ballard at 7:30 PM. The final game, Owensboro Catholic vs Fort Knox, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:
Atherton vs. Butler
Ballard vs. Trinity
Bardstown vs. Garrard County
Boyle County vs. Russell County
Brown County vs. Switzerland County
Brownstown Central vs. Silver Creek
Bullitt East vs. Fern Creek
Central vs. Christian Academy-Louisville
Charlestown vs. Salem
Clarksville vs. North Harrison
Collins vs. Woodford County
Columbus East vs. Jeffersonville
Corydon Central vs. Madison
Crawford County vs. West Washington
DeSales vs. Western
Doss vs. Waggener
DuPont Manual vs. St. Xavier
Eastern (Indiana) vs. Scottsburg
Eastern (Kentucky) vs. Oldham County
Eminence vs. Frankfort
Floyd Central vs. Jennings County
Fort Knox vs. Owensboro Catholic
Franklin County vs. Grant County
Holy Cross vs. Kentucky Country Day
Iroquois vs. Seneca
Jeffersontown vs. Moore
Lexington Catholic vs. Mercer County
Lexington Christian vs. Shawnee
Ludlow vs. Trimble County
Male vs. Southern
Mitchell vs. Paoli
New Albany vs. Seymour
North Hardin vs. Pleasure Ridge Park
North Harrison vs. Clarksville
North Oldham vs. Valley
Paoli vs. Mitchell
Perry Central vs. Springs Valley
Scott County vs. South Oldham
Shelby County vs. Spencer County
View full Louisville metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here