Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 50 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights some of Kentucky's top teams as North Hardin travels to take on No. 2 St. Xavier, and No. 24 Kentucky Country Day hosts Bethlehem.
Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 49 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Doss vs Breckinridge County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Trinity vs Eastern at 7:30 PM. The final game, South Warren vs Central Hardin, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:
Adair County vs. Edmonson County
Anderson County vs. Collins
Ballard vs. Oldham County
Bardstown vs. Lexington Catholic
Berea vs. Eminence
Bethlehem vs. Kentucky Country Day
Breckinridge County vs. Doss
Brownstown Central vs. Scottsburg
Bullitt Central vs. Fairdale
Bullitt East vs. Southern
Campbellsville vs. Holy Cross
Carroll County vs. Bourbon County
Casey County vs. Mercer County
Central vs. DeSales
Central Hardin vs. South Warren
Charlestown vs. Eastern
Christian Academy-Louisville vs. Western
Clarksville vs. Crawford County
Clinton County vs. Green County
Corydon Central vs. Silver Creek
Daviess County vs. Meade County
DuPont Manual vs. Pleasure Ridge Park
Eastern vs. Trinity
Elizabethtown vs. Metcalfe County
Fern Creek vs. Male
Frankfort vs. Sayre
Franklin County vs. Western Hills
Grayson County vs. Warren Central
Henry County vs. Pendleton County
Holy Cross vs. Trimble County
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. Seymour
Iroquois vs. Butler
Jeffersonville vs. Jennings County
Jeffersontown vs. North Bullitt
John Hardin vs. Taylor County
Larue County vs. Glasgow
Madison vs. Milan
Marion County vs. Nelson County
North Daviess vs. Springs Valley
North Hardin vs. St. Xavier
North Harrison vs. Providence
North Knox vs. Paoli
Russell County vs. Wayne County
Salem vs. West Washington
Seneca vs. Atherton
Shawnee vs. Washington County
Switzerland County vs. Tecumseh
View full Louisville metro scoreboard
