Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Louisville metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through October 17

The St. X Tigers celebrated on the field after defeating the Manual Crimsons 28-17 in KHSAA football action on Friday night. Oct. 10, 2025.
The St. X Tigers celebrated on the field after defeating the Manual Crimsons 28-17 in KHSAA football action on Friday night. Oct. 10, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 50 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights some of Kentucky's top teams as North Hardin travels to take on No. 2 St. Xavier, and No. 24 Kentucky Country Day hosts Bethlehem.

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 49 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Doss vs Breckinridge County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Trinity vs Eastern at 7:30 PM. The final game, South Warren vs Central Hardin, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:

Adair County vs. Edmonson County

Anderson County vs. Collins

Ballard vs. Oldham County

Bardstown vs. Lexington Catholic

Berea vs. Eminence

Bethlehem vs. Kentucky Country Day

Breckinridge County vs. Doss

Brownstown Central vs. Scottsburg

Bullitt Central vs. Fairdale

Bullitt East vs. Southern

Campbellsville vs. Holy Cross

Carroll County vs. Bourbon County

Casey County vs. Mercer County

Central vs. DeSales

Central Hardin vs. South Warren

Christian Academy-Louisville vs. Western

Clarksville vs. Crawford County

Clinton County vs. Green County

Corydon Central vs. Silver Creek

Daviess County vs. Meade County

DuPont Manual vs. Pleasure Ridge Park

Eastern vs. Trinity

Elizabethtown vs. Metcalfe County

Fern Creek vs. Male

Floyd Central vs. New Albany

Frankfort vs. Sayre

Franklin County vs. Western Hills

Grayson County vs. Warren Central

Henry County vs. Pendleton County

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. Seymour

Iroquois vs. Butler

Jeffersonville vs. Jennings County

Jeffersontown vs. North Bullitt

John Hardin vs. Taylor County

Larue County vs. Glasgow

Madison vs. Milan

Marion County vs. Nelson County

North Daviess vs. Springs Valley

North Hardin vs. St. Xavier

North Harrison vs. Providence

North Knox vs. Paoli

Russell County vs. Wayne County

Salem vs. West Washington

Seneca vs. Atherton

Shawnee vs. Washington County

Switzerland County vs. Tecumseh

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

