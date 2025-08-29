High School

Photos: Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025

View and purchase photos from Wayne Litmer via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network

MycKena Guerrero

Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025 / Wayne Litmer SBLive

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The images showcased were captured by Wayne Litmer for High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network.

This photo gallery features photos from the Kentucky Freshman football game between Covington Catholic (KY) and Highlands (KY) on 08, 27, 2025.

Full gallery from the game with photos available for purchase:

Covington Catholic (KY) and Highlands (KY) on 08, 27, 2025

Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025 / Wayne Litmer SBLive
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025 / Wayne Litmer SBLive
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025 / Wayne Litmer SBLive
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025 / Wayne Litmer SBLive
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025
Covington Catholic vs. Highlands in Kentucky Freshman high school football clash - Aug. 27, 2025 / Wayne Litmer SBLive

Looking for more photos? Check out our full library of photo galleries from high school sports action around the country. 

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

Published
MycKena Guerrero
MYCKENA GUERRERO

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

Home/Kentucky