Predictions for the Kentucky Boys High School Basketball Sweet 16
With the postseason set to get underway in the Blue Grass state, we predict the matchups for the Sweet 16.
Postseason is just beginning and there is much hoops to be played, but these are my boys Sweet 16 bracket picks. The inconsistency of the 2025-26 season will most likely ensure that a percentage of these predictions will not come to fruition. Lol.
First Region vs. 16th Region
McCracken County vs. Ashland Blazer
- McCracken County record: 25-3
- McCracken County standout: senior point guard Miles Woodwork averages 24.2 points per game and recently recorded his 2000th point.
- Ashland Blazer record: 18-8
- Ashland Blazer standout: Senior forward Caleb Clarke averages 20.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
Seventh Region vs, Ninth Region
Ballard vs. Covington Catholic
- Ballard record: 19-6
- Ballard standout: Freshman Mason Grivna averages 16 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
- CovCath record: 26-2
- CovCath standout: Senior point guard Athens McGillis averages 22.7 points per contest. McGillis signed with defending NCAA Division II national champion Nova Southeastern University.
Third Region vs. Fifth Region
Grayson County vs. North Hardin
- Grayson County record: 20-6
- Grayson County standout: Junior shooting guard Jack Logsdon averages 20.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- North Hardin record: 22-6
- North Hardin standout: Junior guard Terrion Mack averages 18.3 points per contest.
Second Region vs. Eighth Region
Henderson County vs. North Oldham
- Henderson County record: 23-4
- Henderson County standouts: Juniors Amare Stewart and Xavion Johnson are both averaging 13.8 points per contest.
- North Oldham record: 21-5
- North Oldham standout: Junior Thomas Gregg averages 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
11th Region vs. 12th Region
Madison Central vs. Wayne County
- Madison Central record: 27-3
- Madison Central standout: Belmont University signee Jake Feldhaus is averaging 20-7 points and 13.2 rebounds per contest.
- Wayne County record: 20-7
- Wayne County standout: Kendall Phillips averages 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He has amassed more than 3,000 points in his high school career.
13th Region vs. Fourth Region
Bell County vs. Warren Central
- Bell County record: 23-6
- Bell County standout: Senior Blake Burnett is averaging 19.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He surpassed 2,000 career points this season.
- Warren Central record: 21-3
- Warren Central standout: Junior Armani Byrd is averaging 12.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
14th region vs. Sixth Region
Hazard vs. Butler
- Hazard record: 20-9
- Hazard standout: Senior Seth Caudill averages 21.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Butler record: 21-5
- Butler standout: Kentucky State commit Adrian Wilder is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
15th Region vs. 10th region
Johnson Central vs. George Rogers Clark
- Johnson Central record: 23-5
- Johnson Central standout: Junior Brayden Shepherd averages 20.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- George Rogers Clark record: 25-3
- George Rogers Clark standout: Junior Montez Gay is averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
