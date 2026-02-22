Vikings Receiver Rondale Moore Dead at 25

Vikings receiver Rondale Moore has died at 25 years old.

Per WLKY, the Floyd County Coroner confirmed that Moore died on Saturday in Indiana. According to WHAS11, New Albany police chief Todd Bailey said that Moore was found in a garage with a “suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Moore’s cause of death is under further investigation.

Moore joined the Vikings last March, and spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. He missed the entirety of the past two seasons due to injury. A 2021 second-round pick, Moore began his career with the Cardinals, where he tallied 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons.

Before the NFL, Moore was a standout football player in high school in Kentucky and later at Purdue from 2018-20. With the Boilermakers, he received a number of honors including Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Receiver of the Year and was a consensus All-American in 2018.

Former Purdue and current Louisville coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore in college, said in a statement, “Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down from any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family, and we love him very much.”

More NFL on Sports Illustrated