The Louisville Big Four Are Dominate Kentucky High School Baseball

The epicenter of Kentucky high school baseball lies along the Ohio River. Louisville, of course. The state champion should come from this group…a shocker if that does not happen...but all four have to slug it out in the 7th Region tournament.

A mid-April season report on these rival programs.

The Bulldogs came out of the house growling, immediately amassing a 12 -game win streak and asserting itself as the top team in the land. (Raceland High School embarked on a torrid 13-game steak, but to be honest, the Rams’ schedule hasn’t been nearly as strong as Male’s slate.)

But then, the Bulldogs met Kentucky nemesis Sayre High School (8-4) in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. An 11-4 outcome ended their streak. They rebounded against another solid Bluegrass squad, LaRue County, but an April 15th matchup against St. Xavier will be Male’s true litmus test.

Player highlight:

Sophomore catcher Kaiden Ford has 12 RBIs, two home runs, 10 stolen bases and is batting .412 (through 12 games).

At the USA Baseball National Training Center in March, the Shamrocks shut out nationally ranked Jesuit High School (Tampa, Florida), and then faced off against two of the premier programs in the nation — Harvard-Westlake (North Hollywood, California) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) — walking away 1-1.

After a victory against in-state opponent Ryle High School, to begin the spring break, Trinity played a break slate that included a handful of teams from Illinois. All wins.

The Rocks could run the table in the remainder of its schedule. However, April 15th and April 22nd contests against Sayre and St. X , respectively, could be hiccups.

Player highlight:

Senior Grayson Willoughby is hitting .590 with 39 trips to the plate. The University of Kentucky commit has collected seven doubles, striking out once. He’s also strong from the mound, registering a 1.53 ERA and 25 strikeouts to four walks.

The Tigers’ season has been one of “expected” victories and losses absent of definitive expectations.

St. X’s tap outs have come at the expense of quality teams. Noblesville High School (Indiana), one of the Hoosier State’s best. The always competitive Ballard. Brother Rice High School (Chicago), one of Illinois’ top programs. And to St. Laurence High School (Burbank, Illinois), a nationally ranked top 20 team.

The Tigers did dispatch Illinois powerhouse Mt. Carmel (Chicago), before losing to Brother Rice.

It doesn’t get easier for St. X. Their in-state schedule includes Male, Trinity and a doubleheader against Sayre.

Perhaps expectations should be tempered?

Player highlight:

Senior pitcher/third baseman and Air Force Academy commit Brodie Benefield leads the Tigers with a .479 batting average, five doubles, four triples and two home runs.



The Bruins’ win over St. X has been its greatest achievement of the season. Disappointing losses to Kentucky teams, Collins High School and Conner High School, tarnished a 3-2 start that included a game against Male.

Ballard will not meet Male or St. X again this year. Trinity is not on their schedule. Seemingly, the only challenges looming for the Bruins are a May 7th matchup with Bullitt East, and a May 13th meeting with Sayre.

Player highlight:

Sophomore outfielder Kyle Novak is hitting .367 with 11 hits, seven RBIs, a double and the team’s only triple. He also leads the squad with 10 stolen bases out of 11 attempts.

