Top 25 Kentucky Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
There was a major upset and shake-up in the Kentucky boys basketball state rankings last week, along with No. 18 dropping 108 points on an opponent. And Male has nearly slid into the Pacific Ocean, er, the Ohio River. It’s all here.
1. Covington Catholic (22-1) Covington
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Campbell County 98-64; def. Conner 99-64; def. Ryle 88-67
2. Daviess County (20-4) Owensboro
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Owensboro Catholic 56-45; def. Apollo 60-50; lost to Princeton (Princeton, Indiana) 57-52
To reiterate, the Panthers have not lost to a Kentucky team all season. Princeton High School is currently ranked No. 20 in Indiana.
3. North Oldham (16-5) Goshen
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated South Oldham 61-28; def. Walton-Verona 62-42; def. Seneca 56-54
4. Highlands (21-2) Fort Thomas
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Dayton 93-36; def. Boone County 89-52; def. Campbell County 83-79; def. Newport 80-57
5. Madison Central (23-2) Richmond
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Woodford County 72-64; def. Montgomery County 74-69; def. Bell County 71-57; def. Collins 79-52
6. St. Xavier (18-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Jeffersontown 72-56; lost to North Oldham 72-69; def. Male 83-68; def. Trinity-Louisville 76-57; def. Woodford County 77-51; lost to Ballard 73-70; def. Brown 107-55
7. Jeffersontown (15-3) Louisville/Jeffersontown
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated WEB Dubois 75-60; def. Fern Creek 68-51; def. Waggener 67-49
8. North Laurel (21-4) London
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Jackson County 81-45; def. Oneida Baptist Institute 79-47; def. Red Bird 75-18; def. South Laurel 65-36; def. Wayne County 81-53
9. Ballard (14-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to South Oldham 97-80; def. St. Xavier; def. Christian Academy-Louisville 76-66
Ballard freshman, Mason Grivna, scouted by major DI programs, notched a double-double, scoring 23 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in the victory over St. X.
10. McCracken County (20-3) Paducah
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Paducah Tilghman 78-40; def. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon, Illinois) 53-52; def. Christian County 78-42
11. George Rogers Clark (19-4) Winchester
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Montgomery County 71-70; lost to Lexington Catholic 70-64; def. Bourbon County 73-39; def. def. Madison Southern 82-49; def. Danville Christitan 69-59
12. Warren Central (15-2) Bowling Green
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated South Warren 61-39; def. Greenwood 77-46
13. Butler (17-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Iroquois 108-31 (13 players made the scorebook for the Bears); def. WEB DuBois 68-56
14. Frederick Douglass (13-6) Lexington
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Sayre 55-44; def. Bryan Station 50-41; def. Huntington Expression Prep (Huntington, West Virginia)
15. Seneca (10-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost to North Oldham 56-54; def. Doss 85-51; def. Male 60-56
16. Pikeville (16-3) Pikeville
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated East Ridge 75-45; def. Boyd County 85-73
17. Eastern (16-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to Trinity-Louisville 62-48; def. Male 72-58
18. Ashland Blazer (15-5) Ashland
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Montgomery County 79-68; lost to Johnson Central 94-85; def. Flyght Academy (Trotwood, Ohio) 88-55
19. Boyd County (17-5) Ashland
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Huntington Expression Prep (Huntington, West Virginia)77-73; def. Russell 76-73; lost to Pikeville 85-73
20. Woodford County (13-6) Versailles
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Madison Central 72-64; lost to St. Xavier 77-51; def. Spencer County 49-48; def. West Jessamine 61-45
21. Male (14-8) Louisville
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Seneca 60-56; lost to Eastern 72-58
The Bulldogs have lost five of their last six contests. What keeps them in the rankings is that all of those losses were to ranked teams.
22. Lexington Catholic (14-6)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Lafayette 74-65; def. George Rogers Clark 70-64; lost to Trinity-Louisville 60-47
23. Bell County (17-5) Pineville
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Harlan County 78-40; lost to Madison Central 71-57; def. Corbin 72-60; lost to Henry Clay 68-66
24. Lyon County (20-6) Eddyville
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Crittenden County 96-25; def. Newport 60-53; def. Caverns 49-46; lost to Henderson County 53-51; def. Trig County 81-26; def. Grayson County 65-55
25. Ryle (15-7) Union
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Simon Kenton 61-43; lost to Covington Catholic 88-67; def. Holy Cross-Covington 56-48