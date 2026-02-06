Top 25 Kentucky Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 5, 2026
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) released its Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Girls Sweet 16 championship brackets Tuesday.
If the status remains quo, there could be some intriguing first-round bracket matchups come March. None more than the Region 1 winner locking up with the Region 7 champion. Currently, that would mean a potential Calloway County (No. 1 at 25-0) and No. 2 Sacred Heart showdown.
And the Region 9 winner faces off against a possible Region 15 spoiler squad such as Floyd Central, Paintsville (Kylie Kinner, 27 ppg), or Pikeville, none of which are ranked.
Lastly, Region 10 vs. Region 13 will be another highlighted battle as a total of five teams from those regions currently have a home in the rankings.
1. Calloway County (25-0) Murray
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Christian Fellowship 91-11; def. Murray 70-14; def. Carlisle County 83-31
That was an average of 81-18 per victory in the three-game stretch…Carlisle County is 15-5.
2. Sacred Heart (16-3) Louisville
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Bethlehem 71-27; def. Seneca 79-20
Epic contest against No. 7 Frederick Douglass Friday night, and upcoming daunting dates with No. 3 Simon Kenton and No. 4 George Rogers Clark.
3. Simon Kenton (23-1) Independence
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated North Laurel 66-37; def. Cooper 61-50
4. George Rogers Clark (16-2) Winchester
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Montgomery County 75-40; def. No. 6 Cooper 67-56; def. Bourbon County 74-16
5. Assumption (14-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: DNP
6. Cooper (15-5) Union
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 4 George Rogers Clark 67-56; lost to Simon Kenton 61-50
7. Frederick Douglass (16-3) Lexington
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: DNP
8. Notre Dame (14-5) Park Hills
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Highlands 45-42; def. Scott County 60-36
9. Holy Cross-Covington (19-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Dixie Heights 66-42; def. Lexington Christian 54-30; def. No. 13 Owensboro Catholic 60-42
10. Paul Dunbar (14-4) Lexington
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Lexington Catholic 59-21
11. Taylor County (17-3) Campbellsville
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Breckinridge County 60-52
12. Owensboro Catholic (17-6)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Daviess County 65-57; def. No. 15 Bishop Brossart 58-56; lost to No. 9 Holy Cross-Covington 60-42
13. Campbell County (15-3) Alexandria
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Conner 78-56; def. Highlands 38-31
14. Bishop Brossart (21-2) Alexandria
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Scott 86-64; lost to No. 13 Owensboro Catholic 58-56
15. Ashland Blazer (16-2) Ashland
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Boyd County 60-54
16. North Laurel (16-6) London
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated South Laurel 51-44; def. Jackson County 73-21; lost to Simon Kenton 66-37
17. South Laurel (16-6) London
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to North Laurel 51-44; def. Williamsburg 69-6
18. Ryle (12-7) Union
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Highlands 66-49; def. Walton-Verona 64-47
19. 22. Highlands (11-5) Fort Thomas
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated St. Henry 59-31; lost to Notre Dame 45-42; lost to Campbell County 38-31; lost to Ryle 66-49; def. Lloyd Memorial 51-34
20. Newport Central Catholic (16-6) Newport
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Ludlow 64-41; def. Scott 56-51; def. Boone County 63-35
21. Marshall County (14-3) Benton
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Henderson County 47-41; def. Murray 65-19
22. Crittenden County (17-4) Marion
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Lyon County 49-40; def. Trig County 56-20; def. Christian County 59-41
23. Russell (16-5) Russell
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Greenup County
24. Lyon County (18-5) Eddyville
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Lost to Crittenden County 49-40; def. Trigg County 62-30
25. Barren County (21-2) Glasgow
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Warren East 69-38; def. Cumberland County 63-49; def. Franklin Simpson 75-49