High School

Top 25 Kentucky Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 5, 2026

Girls Sweet 16 brackets released, with many intriguing matchups involving Top 25 teams

Chris Adams

Sacred Heart's Brianna Wilkins (21) looks to drive past Johnson Central's Allie Slone (2) battle for control in the first half Thursday during the 2025 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. March 13, 2025
Sacred Heart's Brianna Wilkins (21) looks to drive past Johnson Central's Allie Slone (2) battle for control in the first half Thursday during the 2025 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. March 13, 2025 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) released its Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Girls Sweet 16 championship brackets Tuesday.

If the status remains quo, there could be some intriguing first-round bracket matchups come March. None more than the Region 1 winner locking up with the Region 7 champion. Currently, that would mean a potential Calloway County (No. 1 at 25-0) and No. 2 Sacred Heart showdown.

And the Region 9 winner faces off against a possible Region 15 spoiler squad such as Floyd Central, Paintsville (Kylie Kinner, 27 ppg), or Pikeville, none of which are ranked.

Lastly, Region 10 vs. Region 13 will be another highlighted battle as a total of five teams from those regions currently have a home in the rankings.

1. Calloway County (25-0) Murray

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Christian Fellowship 91-11; def. Murray 70-14; def. Carlisle County 83-31

That was an average of 81-18 per victory in the three-game stretch…Carlisle County is 15-5.

2. Sacred Heart (16-3) Louisville

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Bethlehem 71-27; def. Seneca 79-20

Epic contest against No. 7 Frederick Douglass Friday night, and upcoming daunting dates with No. 3 Simon Kenton and No. 4 George Rogers Clark.

3. Simon Kenton (23-1) Independence

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated North Laurel 66-37; def. Cooper 61-50

4. George Rogers Clark (16-2) Winchester

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Montgomery County 75-40; def. No. 6 Cooper 67-56; def. Bourbon County 74-16

5. Assumption (14-5) Louisville

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: DNP

6. Cooper (15-5) Union

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to No. 4 George Rogers Clark 67-56; lost to Simon Kenton 61-50

7. Frederick Douglass (16-3) Lexington

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: DNP

8. Notre Dame (14-5) Park Hills

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Highlands 45-42; def. Scott County 60-36

9. Holy Cross-Covington (19-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Dixie Heights 66-42; def. Lexington Christian 54-30; def. No. 13 Owensboro Catholic 60-42

10. Paul Dunbar (14-4) Lexington

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Lexington Catholic 59-21

11. Taylor County (17-3) Campbellsville

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Breckinridge County 60-52

12. Owensboro Catholic (17-6)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Daviess County 65-57; def. No. 15 Bishop Brossart 58-56; lost to No. 9 Holy Cross-Covington 60-42

13. Campbell County (15-3) Alexandria

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Conner 78-56; def. Highlands 38-31

14. Bishop Brossart (21-2) Alexandria

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Scott 86-64; lost to No. 13 Owensboro Catholic 58-56

15. Ashland Blazer (16-2) Ashland

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Boyd County 60-54

16. North Laurel (16-6) London

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated South Laurel 51-44; def. Jackson County 73-21; lost to Simon Kenton 66-37

17. South Laurel (16-6) London

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to North Laurel 51-44; def. Williamsburg 69-6

18. Ryle (12-7) Union

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Highlands 66-49; def. Walton-Verona 64-47

19. 22. Highlands (11-5) Fort Thomas

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated St. Henry 59-31; lost to Notre Dame 45-42; lost to Campbell County 38-31; lost to Ryle 66-49; def. Lloyd Memorial 51-34

20. Newport Central Catholic (16-6) Newport

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Ludlow 64-41; def. Scott 56-51; def. Boone County 63-35

21. Marshall County (14-3) Benton

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Henderson County 47-41; def. Murray 65-19

22. Crittenden County (17-4) Marion

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Lyon County 49-40; def. Trig County 56-20; def. Christian County 59-41

23. Russell (16-5) Russell

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Greenup County

24. Lyon County (18-5) Eddyville

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Lost to Crittenden County 49-40; def. Trigg County 62-30

25. Barren County (21-2) Glasgow

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Warren East 69-38; def. Cumberland County 63-49; def. Franklin Simpson 75-49

Published
Chris Adams
CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Kentucky