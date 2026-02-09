Top 25 Ohio High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 9, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Ohio High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Ohio boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Prep Hoops.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Lakota West takes the top spot this week, with them being ranked first in both MaxPreps and On3/Rivals. Newark comes in at number two with second-place rankings in both Prep Hoops and On3/Rivals.
Here is a look at the latest Ohio Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 9:
Top 25 Ohio High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 9, 2026
1. Lakota West — Average Rank: 1.33
Lakota West is the clear No. 1 after ranking first on both MaxPreps and Prep Hoops and second on On3/Rivals, giving them unmatched consistency and elite peaks across all three sources.
2. Newark — Average Rank: 5.33
Newark’s No. 2 ranking on Prep Hoops and top-10 placement on On3/Rivals offset a slightly lower MaxPreps slot, producing one of the strongest three-source averages.
3. Lutheran East — Average Rank: 5.33
Lutheran East pairs a top-three MaxPreps ranking with a top-five On3/Rivals placement, while a slightly lower Prep Hoops rank keeps them just behind Newark.
4. Princeton — Average Rank: 6.33
Princeton’s composite is driven by a No. 2 MaxPreps ranking and solid top-10 support from On3/Rivals, though a lower Prep Hoops position prevents a top-three average.
5. Westerville North — Average Rank: 6.33
Westerville North is lifted by a top-three On3/Rivals ranking and top-10 finishes on both MaxPreps and Prep Hoops, giving them strong three-source balance.
6. Hilliard Bradley — Average Rank: 6.67
Hilliard Bradley lands inside the top 10 on all three sources, but the absence of a top-three peak keeps them just behind Princeton and Westerville North.
7. Lima Senior — Average Rank: 6.67
Lima Senior’s No. 4 Prep Hoops ranking and top-five On3/Rivals placement counterbalance a lower MaxPreps slot, keeping their average in the upper tier.
8. Winton Woods — Average Rank: 7.67
Winton Woods is anchored by a No. 3 Prep Hoops ranking, while slightly lower MaxPreps and On3/Rivals placements keep them just outside the top seven.
9. Central Catholic — Average Rank: 8.50
Central Catholic benefits from a top-five MaxPreps ranking and solid On3/Rivals placement, but the lack of Prep Hoops inclusion limits their ceiling.
10. Brecksville-Broadview Heights — Average Rank: 10.00
Brecksville’s composite reflects steady top-15 rankings across all three sources, without a high-end peak to push them higher.
11. St. John’s — Average Rank: 11.00
St. John’s is pulled down by a wide gap between a top-five MaxPreps ranking and a much lower Prep Hoops placement, creating notable variance.
12. Marion Local — Average Rank: 11.00
Marion Local’s ranking is driven solely by MaxPreps, and the absence of Prep Hoops or On3/Rivals support caps their average.
13. Wyoming — Average Rank: 12.33
Wyoming shows one of the biggest splits, pairing a top-10 ranking on both Prep Hoops and On3/Rivals with a much lower MaxPreps position.
14. St. Edward — Average Rank: 13.67
St. Edward’s solid MaxPreps placement is offset by lower rankings on Prep Hoops and On3/Rivals, keeping them in the middle tier.
15. Olentangy — Average Rank: 14.00
Olentangy is boosted by a top-five Prep Hoops ranking, but a much lower On3/Rivals placement prevents a higher composite finish.
16. St. Xavier — Average Rank: 15.00
St. Xavier’s average comes from mid-teens placements on MaxPreps and On3/Rivals, with no Prep Hoops ranking to raise their profile.
17. Badin — Average Rank: 15.00
Badin appears only on MaxPreps, and without reinforcement from other sources, their composite settles in the mid-teens.
18. St. John’s Jesuit — Average Rank: 15.00
St. John’s Jesuit mirrors Badin as a single-source MaxPreps team, keeping them clustered with other mid-tier programs.
19. Bishop Hartley — Average Rank: 16.00
Bishop Hartley’s placement is entirely MaxPreps-driven, and the lack of multi-source validation holds them back.
20. Olentangy Orange — Average Rank: 18.50
Olentangy Orange gains some lift from a top-20 On3/Rivals ranking, but weaker MaxPreps placement keeps their average down.
21. Washington — Average Rank: 18.67
Washington’s average is suppressed by a lower Prep Hoops ranking relative to their MaxPreps and On3/Rivals positions.
22. Brunswick — Average Rank: 19.00
Brunswick’s composite reflects lower-tier placements on both MaxPreps and On3/Rivals, with no Prep Hoops boost.
23. McKinley — Average Rank: 21.67
McKinley ranks near the bottom across MaxPreps and Prep Hoops and lacks a strong On3/Rivals placement to stabilize their average.
24. Trotwood-Madison — Average Rank: 22.00
Trotwood-Madison’s composite is based on matching low-20s rankings on Prep Hoops and On3/Rivals, without MaxPreps support.
25. Upper Arlington — Average Rank: 23.50
Upper Arlington’s bottom-tier placements on MaxPreps and On3/Rivals result in the highest (worst) average in the composite.