Top 25 Kentucky Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 27, 2026

St. Xavier put on a dunk show against a former top-ranked team to move up to No. 2; Highlands and Ballard make big moves; Woodford and Great Crossing debut.

St. Xavier's Jordan Jackson (4) dunks the ball during the second-round game between the Ballard Bruins and the St. Xavier Tigers in the 2025 Louisville Invitational Tournament at Valley High School on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
This week in Kentucky boys high school basketball saw then-No. 3 St. Xavier High School douse former No. 1, and now No. 10, Male High School, with a shower of dunks, last Friday night.

Male's defense became non-existent, at least in the final two minutes, as St. X pulled away for an 83-68 victory. The dunk show propelled St. X up to the No. 2 ranking this week.

Highlands moved up five spots this week, to No. 8, after improving to 17-2, and No. 11 Ballard also climb five spots. No. 24 Woodford County and No. 25 Great Crossing also debut in the rankings this week.

1. Covington Catholic (19-1) Covington

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Trinity (Louisville) 78-51

2. St. Xavier (15-5) Louisville

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Male 83-68

3. Madison Central (20-1) Richmond

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Frederick Douglas

4. Daviess County (18-3) Owensboro

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Ohio County 95-58

5. Jeffersontown (12-3) Louisville/Jeffersontown

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Shawnee 78-40

6. North Oldham (13-5) Goshen

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Oldham County 70-58

7. George Rogers Clark (15-3) Winchester

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Paris 91-44

8. Highlands (17-2) Fort Thomas

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Cooper 77-57; def. Bellevue 93-35; def. Newport Central Catholic 92-64

9. North Laurel (16-4) London

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Clay County 67-55

10. Warren Central (15-2) Bowling Green

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Bowling Green 65-59

11. Ballard (12-5) Louisville

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Oldham County 81-55; def. Eastern 90-60

Like the Ballard football program, the Bruins play a monster schedule. Ballard locks up with Male Friday night.

12. Male (14-6) Louisville

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Central 77-37; lost to St. X 83-68

Their fourth quarter against the Tigers left them spiraling to No. 12.

13. Boyd County (15-5) Ashland

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Ashland Blazer 93-86

The Lions have been defeated twice this year by Ashland Blazer and will most likely face them again in the 64th District championship game.

14. McCracken County (17-3) Paducah

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Marshall County 70-67; def. Calloway County 75-58

15. Frederick Douglass (10-6) Lexington

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Madison Central 69-66

16. Ashland Blazer (13-4) Ashland

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Boyd County 93-86

17. Eastern (15-5) Louisville

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost to Ballard 90-60

18. Butler (15-5) Louisville

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Western 89-68; def. DeSales 75-67

19. Lyon County (15-5) Eddyville

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Mayfield 66-42; def. Raceland 74-50

20. Bryan Station (14-5) Lexington

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Scott County 58-40

21. Lexington Catholic (11-5)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: No games

22. Seneca (10-6) Louisville

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Atherton 69-54

23. Bell County (15-3) Pineville

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Bluegrass United Home School 88-42

24. Woodford County (10-5) Versailles

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Collins 71-37

25. Great Crossing (9-9) Georgetown

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated South Laurel 63-61

