Top 25 Kentucky Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 27, 2026
This week in Kentucky boys high school basketball saw then-No. 3 St. Xavier High School douse former No. 1, and now No. 10, Male High School, with a shower of dunks, last Friday night.
Male's defense became non-existent, at least in the final two minutes, as St. X pulled away for an 83-68 victory. The dunk show propelled St. X up to the No. 2 ranking this week.
Highlands moved up five spots this week, to No. 8, after improving to 17-2, and No. 11 Ballard also climb five spots. No. 24 Woodford County and No. 25 Great Crossing also debut in the rankings this week.
1. Covington Catholic (19-1) Covington
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Trinity (Louisville) 78-51
2. St. Xavier (15-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Male 83-68
3. Madison Central (20-1) Richmond
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Frederick Douglas
4. Daviess County (18-3) Owensboro
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Ohio County 95-58
5. Jeffersontown (12-3) Louisville/Jeffersontown
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Shawnee 78-40
6. North Oldham (13-5) Goshen
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Oldham County 70-58
7. George Rogers Clark (15-3) Winchester
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Paris 91-44
8. Highlands (17-2) Fort Thomas
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Cooper 77-57; def. Bellevue 93-35; def. Newport Central Catholic 92-64
9. North Laurel (16-4) London
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Clay County 67-55
10. Warren Central (15-2) Bowling Green
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Bowling Green 65-59
11. Ballard (12-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Oldham County 81-55; def. Eastern 90-60
Like the Ballard football program, the Bruins play a monster schedule. Ballard locks up with Male Friday night.
12. Male (14-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Central 77-37; lost to St. X 83-68
Their fourth quarter against the Tigers left them spiraling to No. 12.
13. Boyd County (15-5) Ashland
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to Ashland Blazer 93-86
The Lions have been defeated twice this year by Ashland Blazer and will most likely face them again in the 64th District championship game.
14. McCracken County (17-3) Paducah
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Marshall County 70-67; def. Calloway County 75-58
15. Frederick Douglass (10-6) Lexington
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Madison Central 69-66
16. Ashland Blazer (13-4) Ashland
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Boyd County 93-86
17. Eastern (15-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to Ballard 90-60
18. Butler (15-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Western 89-68; def. DeSales 75-67
19. Lyon County (15-5) Eddyville
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Mayfield 66-42; def. Raceland 74-50
20. Bryan Station (14-5) Lexington
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Scott County 58-40
21. Lexington Catholic (11-5)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: No games
22. Seneca (10-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Atherton 69-54
23. Bell County (15-3) Pineville
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Bluegrass United Home School 88-42
24. Woodford County (10-5) Versailles
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Collins 71-37
25. Great Crossing (9-9) Georgetown
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated South Laurel 63-61