Top 25 Kentucky Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 13, 2026
With the heart of the season approaching, Kentucky girls high school basketball continues to deliver weekly shakeups and marquee matchups across the Commonwealth.
Cooper holds firm at No. 1 behind another dominant week, while Assumption’s national-level test and George Rogers Clark’s triple-overtime battle highlight the volatility near the top. Undefeated Calloway County remains a steady force, several Northern Kentucky programs surge upward, and new contenders break into the Top 25.
From elite scorers and dominant rebounders to rivalry games that could reshape the rankings, this week’s poll reflects just how deep and competitive Kentucky girls basketball is heading into the stretch run.
1. Cooper (11-3) Union
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Great Crossing 90-62; def. Conner 69-41.
Standout shooting guard Haylee Noel is averaging 20.8 points per game.
2. Assumption (10-4) Louisville
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to DME Academy (Daytona Beach, Florida) 87-57; def. George Rogers Clark 61-56 (triple overtime)
DME Academy is ranked No. 13 in the nation.
3. Sacred Heart (9-3) Louisville
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated DuPont Manual 73-51; def. Mercy Academy 82-57
4. George Rogers Clark (9-1) Winchester
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Paris 79-14; lost to Assumption 61-56 (triple overtime)
5. Calloway County (17-0) Murray
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Trigg County 71-28; def. Hopkins County Central 58-48
Small forward and North Alabama signee Sayler Lowe averages 22.6 points per game and 9.4 rebounds. She is also shooting nearly 49 percent from 3-point land (18-37).
6. Simon Kenton (17-1) Independence
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Notre Dame 45-36; def. Conner 46-21; def. Anderson County 56-20
7. Frederick Douglass (10-3) Lexington
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Scott County 60-38; def. Madison Southern 58-30; def. North Hardin 70-37
8. Campbell County (9-2) Alexandria
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Grant County 68-53; def. Bracken County 72-16; def. North Laurel 79-68
Thomas More commit Isabella Jayasuriya continues to dominate for the Camels, averaging 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
9. Ryle (9-6) Union
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Dixie Heights 80-64; lost to Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio) 71-44; def. Boone County 76-28
The Lady Raiders face crosstown rival Cooper Thursday in a colossal rankings matchup.
10. Paul Dunbar (9-3) Lexington
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Anderson County 50-45; def. Henry Clay 66-54
11. Notre Dame (10-3) Park Hills
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Simon Kenton 45-36; def. Scott 54-35
12. South Laurel (11-5) London
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated North Laurel 60-55; def. Bell County 62-35
13. North Laurel (11-4) London
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to South Laurel 60-55; def. Clay County 77-55; lost to Campbell County 79-68
Jaguar center Mariella Claybrook leads North Laurel with 18.3 points per contest, along with 11.9 rebounds.
14. Henderson County (10-6) Henderson
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Mt. Carmel (Illinois) 69-47; def. Webster County 56-13; def. Bowling Green 49-36
15. Ashland Blazer (11-1) Ashland
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Portsmouth (Portsmouth, Ohio) 46-32; def. Henry Clay 68-28; def. Great Crossing 78-52; def. Boyd County 79-60
16. Bishop Brossart (15-1) Alexandria
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Highlands 50-41; def. Augusta 63-21
17. Knox Central (12-3) Barbourville
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Harlan County 56-45; def. Bell County 64-36; def. Madison Southern 77-64
18. Holy Cross-Covington (12-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Beechwood 66-22; def. St. Henry 51-31; def. Newport Central Catholic 61-32
19. St. Henry (9-4) Erlanger
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Dayton 59-18; lost to Holy Cross-Covington
20. Southwestern (10-4) Somerset
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Wayne County 56-37; def. Corbin 64-55
21. Barren County (15-2) Glasgow
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Warren Central 55-14; def. Glasgow 65-26; def. Monroe County 61-47
22. West Jessamine (10-7) Nicholasville
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Madison Southern 65-51; def. Pulaski County 69-43; def. Wayne County 58-45
23. Owensboro Catholic (10-5)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated McLean County 54-40; def. Owensboro 68-33; def. Our Lady of Providence (Clarksville, Indiana) 64-53
24. Mercy Academy (8-8) Louisville
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Lost to Pleasure Ridge Park 88-77; lost to Sacred Heart 82-57; def. Fern Creek 61-23
25. Newport Central Catholic (8-5) Newport
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Defeated Ludlow 48-36; def. Villa Madonna 56-28; lost to Holy Cross-Covington