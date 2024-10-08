Top 25 Kentucky high school football rankings (10/8/2024)
Week 7 of the Kentucky high school football season featured a full slate of action and several Top 25 matchups, but there were no changes for the top six teams.
Who moved up and who moved down?
Here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Kentucky high school football teams heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Boyle County (6-0)
Lexington Catholic was no match for Boyle County as the Rebels rolled to a 51-7 victory on the road.
2. Cooper (7-0)
The Jaguars enjoyed a 42-17 win over Conner at home on Friday night. They are three wins away from finishing the regular season undefeated.
3. Male (5-1)
Male picked up a huge win on the road, defeating No. 8 Fredrick Douglas 31-28 on its own turf. That is two top-10 wins for the Bulldogs this year.
4. St Xavier (4-2)
The Tigers went on the road and earned a hard-fought 31-24 win at No. 10 Ryle. They will be back home this week for a big showdown with No. 13 DuPont Manual. They have now beaten top-10 teams on back-to-back weeks.
5. Trinity (5-2)
A week after losing to No. 4 St. Xavier, the Shamrocks hosted another St. Xavier (Ohio) and snuck away with a 7-3 victory.
6. Paducah Tilghman (7-0)
The Blue Tornado continued its impressive run, defeating Logan County 49-14 to win a seventh straight game by at least 25 points.
7. Franklin County (6-0)
Franklin County went to North Oldham and beat the Mustangs 45-14 in front of their home fans.
8. Fredrick Douglas (3-3)
The Broncos lost a 31-28 thriller at home against Male. All three of their losses this season have come against top-15 teams and they've all been by 10 points or less.
9. Owensboro Catholic (6-0)
The Aces cruised to 7-0 with a 61-6 victory at home versus Todd County Central. They have won their past two games by a combined score of 112-6.
10. Ryle (4-2)
In its fourth consecutive one-score game, Ryle got the short end of the stick falling to St. Xavier 31-24.
11. Bowling Green (6-1)
The Purples had no trouble on the road at Christian County, leaving with a 49-14 victory. They are off this week but have a big test at home against No. 19 South Warren after the bye.
12. Christian Academy-Louisville (5-2)
The Centurions went to Larue County and beat them by 50 points. They are off this week.
13. Dupont Manual (5-1)
The Crimsons enjoyed a bye week and will hope to be fresh for their Friday showdown on the road at No. 4 St. Xavier.
14. Lexington Christian (5-2)
Make it back-to-back road shutouts for the Eagles who have won their last two games by a combined score of 115-0.
15. Corbin (5-1)
The Redhounds emerged victorious in what could end up being one of the best games of the year, beating No. 23 Johnson Central in a 56-51 thriller.
16. Ashland Blazer (6-1)
The Tomcats went on the road and nearly beat Rowan County by 50 points. They have scored at least 48 points in each of their last four games.
17. Highlands (5-2)
Highlands hosted Dixie Heights and shutout them out 49-0. That is the Bluebirds third shutout of the year.
18. Covington Catholic (5-2)
A week after beating Holmes 56-0, the Colonels earned their second consecutive shutout with a 54-0 home win against Grant County.
19. South Warren (5-1)
South Warren was off this week and will host Moore on Friday before a big matchup on the road at Bowling Green the following week.
20. South Oldham (6-1)
The Dragons broke into the Top 25 this week with a huge vicotry at home against No. 22 Woodford County.
21. Madison Central (5-1)
Pulaski County gave the Indians all they could handle, but Madison Central held on for a 28-24 victory. They have a big test on their hands this week against No. 8 Frederick Douglas.
22. Woodford County (5-1)
The Yellowjackets lost their first game of the year, being upset on the road by South Oldham. They will look to get back on their feet this week at home against Collins.
23. Johnson Central (5-2)
The Golden Eagles were on the verge of surprising No. 15 Corbin, but just weren't able to bring it home.
24. Beechwood (6-1)
A 69-0 victory on the road at Owen County has the Tigers outscoring their last two opponents by a combined score of 130-0.
25. Campbellsville (7-0)
The Eagles maintained their perfect record with a 36-0 shutout at home against Danville. They are off this week.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
