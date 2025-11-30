Trinity Dominates St. X as Louisville Teams Roll Into Kentucky State Championships — Full Semifinal Breakdown
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville battles weren’t all that close Friday night. The damp, contrary 29-degree weather might’ve had something to do with it. Well, probably not. The better contests occurred elsewhere. I stand corrected. Yeah, insert cleat in mouth. No argument.
No. 1 Trinity Blows Out St. X to Reach 6A Final
No. 2 ranked St. X was no match for No. 1 Trinity in the 6A semi. The Shamrocks rocked the Tigers, 50-7. St. X could only muster a score in the first quarter and then it was just waiting out three quarters to call it a wrap. Trinity will most likely repeat the experience next Saturday against No. 3 South Warren. There isn’t a team in the Bluegrass that can defeat the Shamrocks. That’s why Trinity had to travel to Ohio for their losses.
KCD Handles Campbellsville to Punch 1A Title Ticket
On the other side of town, No. 23 Kentucky Country Day handled its business, shutting down No. 18 Campbellsville, 31-13. Not much of a duel at KCD’s Monohan Field. Campbellsville made a host of mistakes early, allowing the Bearcats to put up a quick 10 points. It didn’t get much better from there. KCD will meet Raceland for the 1A state title Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field. All six classification championships will be played there.
Christian Academy-Louisville Completes the Louisville Trifecta
No. 4 Christian Academy-Louisville constructed a crushing defeat of Bell County, 56-20, in a 3A semifinal, completing the Louisville trifecta and earning the Centurions a trip to Lexington Saturday. Nothing dramatic. CAL squares off against No. 20 Murray, who beat No. 19 Lloyd Memorial, 27-20.
Decisive victories ruled the evening in the Falls City, but the excitement happened in Owensboro and Danville.
Owensboro Catholic Survives 41–40 Shootout in 2A Thriller
In Owensboro, No. 12 Owensboro Catholic held off Beechwood Friday, 41-40, to advance to Friday’s 2A state championship bout (against No. 13 Lexington Christian). Ok, it is worth noting that No. 10 Owensboro High School upset No. 6 Woodford County, 49-6, in Owensboro. The Red Devils play No. 14 Pulaski County for the 5A championship.
Boyle County Escapes Corbin in 4A Nail-Biter
And No. 5 Boyle County saw its 4A state championship plans nearly unravel Friday, getting by No. 22 Corbin, 34-33.
Friday’s state championship contests seemingly appear to be better matchups, but Saturday’s 6A final between Trinity and South Warren will command the most attention.
The level of play this Saturday will probably be about the consistency of execution rather than any underdog heroics. Besides, are there really any underdogs here?
- Friday, Dec. 5, at Kroger Field, University of Kentucky:
- Raceland vs. Kentucky Country Day @ noon
Owensboro Catholic vs. Lexington Christian @ 4 p.m.
Boyle County vs. Franklin County @ 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6, at Kroger Field, University of Kentucky:
Christian Academy-Louisville vs. Murray @ noon
South Warren vs. Trinity @ 4 p.m.
Pulaski County vs. Owensboro @ 8 p.m.