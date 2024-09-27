Troy commit Jack James sets Kentucky high school football all-time touchdown record
Heading into Thursday night's contest against Allen Count-Scottsville, Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James was on a mission.
The Troy commitment was focused on setting a new Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) all-time passing touchdown record and the senior just needed three scoring passes to make it happen.
According to Paducah Sun News' sports editor Jared Jensen, James threw five touchdown passes and led the Blue Tornadoes to a 42-16 victory and passed Caldwell County's Elijah Sindelar (2011-2014) to set a new KHSAA all-time touchdown passing record with now 147. Sindelar's previous record was 144 passing touchdowns.
The Allen Count-Scottsville/Paducah Tilghman game was moved up to Thursday night because of the threat of torrential rain from Hurricane Helene impending for Friday night.
Last season, James led Paducah Tilghman to a 13-1 record and finished completing 255-of-375 passes for 4,019 yards, 56 touchdowns and just six interceptions. James also ran in six touchdowns.
Among the other offers James has on the table are from Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Old Dominion and Tulane.
