Troy commit Jack James sets Kentucky high school football all-time touchdown record

The Paducah Tilghman senior quarterback set the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) record in a 42-16 win over Allen Couny-Scottsville

Andy Villamarzo

Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado take the field before the KHSAA Class 4A state semifinals high school football game between the Covington Catholic Colonels and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornadoes on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky.
Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado take the field before the KHSAA Class 4A state semifinals high school football game between the Covington Catholic Colonels and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornadoes on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky. / Carter Skaggs/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heading into Thursday night's contest against Allen Count-Scottsville, Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James was on a mission.

The Troy commitment was focused on setting a new Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) all-time passing touchdown record and the senior just needed three scoring passes to make it happen.

According to Paducah Sun News' sports editor Jared Jensen, James threw five touchdown passes and led the Blue Tornadoes to a 42-16 victory and passed Caldwell County's Elijah Sindelar (2011-2014) to set a new KHSAA all-time touchdown passing record with now 147. Sindelar's previous record was 144 passing touchdowns.

The Allen Count-Scottsville/Paducah Tilghman game was moved up to Thursday night because of the threat of torrential rain from Hurricane Helene impending for Friday night.

Last season, James led Paducah Tilghman to a 13-1 record and finished completing 255-of-375 passes for 4,019 yards, 56 touchdowns and just six interceptions. James also ran in six touchdowns.

Among the other offers James has on the table are from Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Old Dominion and Tulane.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveky

Andy Villamarzo

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

