Vote: Kentucky Football Player of the Week (9/3/2024)

Kentucky high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 2 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Kentucky Football Player of the Week award from August 29-31, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brenan Griffin, Hart County
What didn't Griffin do for Hart County in Week 1? Griffin filled up the stat sheet in a 43-15 win over Nelson County, rushing for 150 yards, two touchdown and then on defense racking up 16 tackles, a sack and picking off two passes.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Mekhi Moore, Valley
One of the top passing performances in the state came from Moore in Valley's 38-35 victory over Southern. Moore completed 17-of-27 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns.
Kaleb Evans, Lloyd Memorial
Evans was another passer that had himself a strong outing in Week 2. The junior signal caller completed 16-of-23 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Jack White, Highlands
The senior running back led the way in a 32-22 victory over Covington Catholic, rushing for 148 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown.
Cam O'Hara, Cooper
O'Hara made easy work of Henry Clay in a 47-0 romp, as the junior quarterback finished the night completing 8-of-9 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
Trevy Barber, Bowling Green
The fleet-footed wide receiver was a difficult cover for Owensboro defenders in a 35-14 win, with the junior catching six passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
Brady Atwell, Owensboro Catholic
Atwell continued his impressive tear through the first couple of weeks this season, as the senior in a 58-8 win over Daviess County threw for 235 yards and four touchdowns.
Dane Parsely, Warren East
Parsely was pinpointin Warren East's 21-14 victory over Greenwood, totaling 243 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Also made 15 tackles on defense.
Jordan Harris, Barren County
The Trojans rolled to a 30-6 victory over Trigg County last week behind a strong performance from Harris, who rushed for 165 yards on five touches and scored a touchdown.
Cameron Bulle, Glasgow
Another player that made it happen via a strong rushing performance was Scotties' running back Cameron Bulle. The tailback rushed for 135 yards on 19 touches and scored three times.
Blake McPherson, Franklin-Simpson
In a 49-22 victory over Warren Central, McPherson was near unstoppable. The running back carried the ball 11 times for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
