Lake Gibson dismisses Rich Pringle as head football coach
After just three seasons at the helm, Rich Pringle will no longer be roaming the sidelines for Lake Gibson High School as the head football coach.
As originally reported by PolkWay's Landlin May on Wednesday afternoon, Lake Gibson has dismissed Pringle after three campaigns of leading the Braves' football program. Pringle, who finishes his tenure as Lake Gibson head coach with an overall record of 13-19, with one postseason appearance, later confirmed the news to High School On SI.
What might've really done Pringle in, according to May, was a 63-0 loss to rival Lakeland during the regular season. Just a couple seasons ago, Pringle had Lake Gibson right on par with Lakeland in terms of being a competitive program. Fast forward to this season and things went downhill for Pringle and the Braves.
Lake Gibson ended the season with a 4-6 record, with the Braves notching victories over Haines City, Lake Miineola, Kathleen and Winter Haven. Only Haines City of the four wins, made the postseason this fall.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi