Florida high school football team forfeits playoff game due to lack of players

According to multiple reports, P.K. Yonge conceded Friday's Class 1A region quarterfinal to Trinity Christian Academy just three days before the contest

Andy Villamarzo

Trinity Catholic assistant coach and former Florida Gator Chris Rainey speaks to P.K. Yonge after the Celtics 37-0 win over the Blue Wave in Gainesville on October 25, 2024.
Trinity Catholic assistant coach and former Florida Gator Chris Rainey speaks to P.K. Yonge after the Celtics 37-0 win over the Blue Wave in Gainesville on October 25, 2024. / NOAH RAM / GAINESVILLE SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This upcoming Friday night, P.K. Yonge was supposed to take the road trip over to the 904 to face off against Trinity Christian Academy in a Class 1A, Region 1 quarterfinal game.

Instead, the Blue Wave will not be making the game and not for a lack of trying.

According to Gainesville Sun's Noah Ram, P.K. Yonge has forfeited its playoff game against Trinity Christian Academy due to not having enough rostered players to take the field. The Blue Wave's season ends at 5-5 under second-year head coach Willie Jackson.

Jackson, an alum of P.K. Yonge himself, led the program from three victories last season to five this fall, but the Blue Wave only played one opponent that's a member school of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA). P.K. Yonge was the No. 7 seed in Class 1A, Region 1.

The former University of Florida star said via Ram's report that lack of players hurt in putting together a game plan heading into Friday's contest against the Conquerors. Facing the possibility of starting a freshman quarterback under center due to missing its starter plus depleted player numbers, Jackson opted to forfeit the game.

