Lake Oswego’s LaMarcus Bell named Oregon’s top running back: SBLive/SI preseason football awards
Oregon has produced a handful of talented running backs over the years, highlighted by Tuaiatin’s Luke Staley, Aloha’s Thomas Tyner, Central Catholic's Ryan Nall and Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins.
But you’d be hard-pressed to find a deeper crop of running backs that what the state of Oregon boasts in the class of 2026.
Lakeridge’s Ansu Sanoe committed to Washington over Georgia and others, Mountainside’s Jordan Hicks could be in line for a 2,00-yard season, Central Catholic duo Killian Sombe and Tyson Davis are an elite 1-2 punch and West Linn has an entire stable good backs.
But no back in Oregon is more electric than LaMarcus Bell, who holds early offers from Nevada, Oregon State and Washington State
While sharing ball-carrier responsibilities last season, the blazing-fast 5-foot-11, 190-pound playmaker accumulated over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.
A massive season could be on the horizon - with 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns within striking distance.
Simply put, Bell is one of the best running back prospects to come out of the state in the past decade - and he should finally be responsible for the enough of the load that his numbers reflect his immense talent.
I cant wait for the updated Hudl film!
